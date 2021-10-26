Health
Increasing cases of human avian influenza in China indicate a risk of rapidly changing mutations: experts
Beijing, October 26 (Reuters)-This year, the surge in the number of people in China infected with bird flu seems to have changed the strains that were previously circulating, experts say they may be more susceptible to infection. Is causing concern among.
China reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) 21 human infections with the H5N6 subtype of bird flu in 2021, but said it had only five last year.
Although far less than the hundreds infected with H7N9 in 2017, the infection is severe, many have become seriously ill and at least six have died.
Thijs Kuiken, a professor of comparative pathology at the Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, said:
Most of the cases were in contact with poultry and no confirmed human-to-human transmission was confirmed, WHO said in a statement on October 4, highlighting the increase in cases.
He said further research was “urgently needed” to understand the increased risks and spillover effects on people.
Since then, a 60-year-old woman in Hunan Province has been hospitalized with H5N6 flu on October 13 in a serious condition, according to a statement from the Hong Kong government.
Human H5N6 cases have been reported, but since February 2020, no H5N6 outbreaks have been reported in Chinese poultry.
China is the world’s largest producer of poultry and the top producer of ducks that act as a reservoir for influenza viruses.
The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was unable to request comment on the increase in human cases of H5N6. However, a study published on its website last month said that “increased genetic diversity and geographical distribution of H5N6 poses a serious threat to the poultry industry and human health.”
The avian influenza virus is constantly prevalent in poultry and wild birds, but it rarely infects humans. However, the evolution of the virus, which has increased as poultry populations have increased, is a major concern as it can easily spread among people and cause a pandemic.
The highest number of H5N6 infections occurs in southwestern Sichuan, but cases have also been reported in neighboring Chongqing and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regions, Guangdong, Anhui and Hunan.
At least 10 were caused by a virus that was genetically very similar to the H5N8 virus that struck poultry farms across Europe last winter and killed wild birds in China. This suggests that the latest H5N6 infection in China may be a new subtype.
“This variant may be a little more infectious (to people) … or now poultry may have more of this virus, which infects more people. That’s why, “Kuiken said.
According to a September report by the Chinese CDC, four cases in Sichuan province raised poultry at home and were in contact with dead birds. Another person bought a duck from a live poultry market a week before the symptoms appeared.
China vaccinates poultry against bird flu, but the vaccine used last year provides only partial protection against new viruses, preventing large-scale outbreaks but maintaining virus circulation. can do. Agricultural institution.
Agricultural and rural areas did not respond to requests for comment.
Backyard farms in China are common and many still prefer to buy live chickens on the market.
Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said two human incidents occurred in August and last month it stopped trading live poultry in 13 urban markets and closed it within a year.
Report by Dominique Patton; edited by Michael Perry
Our standard: Thomson Reuters trusts the principles.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/rise-human-bird-flu-cases-china-shows-risk-fast-changing-variants-health-experts-2021-10-26/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]