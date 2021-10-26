Increasing cases of human avian influenza in China indicate a risk of rapidly changing mutations: experts

Beijing, October 26 (Reuters)-This year, the surge in the number of people in China infected with bird flu seems to have changed the strains that were previously circulating, experts say they may be more susceptible to infection. Is causing concern among.

China reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) 21 human infections with the H5N6 subtype of bird flu in 2021, but said it had only five last year.

Although far less than the hundreds infected with H7N9 in 2017, the infection is severe, many have become seriously ill and at least six have died.

Thijs Kuiken, a professor of comparative pathology at the Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, said:

Most of the cases were in contact with poultry and no confirmed human-to-human transmission was confirmed, WHO said in a statement on October 4, highlighting the increase in cases.

He said further research was “urgently needed” to understand the increased risks and spillover effects on people.

Since then, a 60-year-old woman in Hunan Province has been hospitalized with H5N6 flu on October 13 in a serious condition, according to a statement from the Hong Kong government.

Human H5N6 cases have been reported, but since February 2020, no H5N6 outbreaks have been reported in Chinese poultry.

China is the world’s largest producer of poultry and the top producer of ducks that act as a reservoir for influenza viruses.

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was unable to request comment on the increase in human cases of H5N6. However, a study published on its website last month said that “increased genetic diversity and geographical distribution of H5N6 poses a serious threat to the poultry industry and human health.”

The avian influenza virus is constantly prevalent in poultry and wild birds, but it rarely infects humans. However, the evolution of the virus, which has increased as poultry populations have increased, is a major concern as it can easily spread among people and cause a pandemic.

The highest number of H5N6 infections occurs in southwestern Sichuan, but cases have also been reported in neighboring Chongqing and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regions, Guangdong, Anhui and Hunan.

At least 10 were caused by a virus that was genetically very similar to the H5N8 virus that struck poultry farms across Europe last winter and killed wild birds in China. This suggests that the latest H5N6 infection in China may be a new subtype.

“This variant may be a little more infectious (to people) … or now poultry may have more of this virus, which infects more people. That’s why, “Kuiken said.

According to a September report by the Chinese CDC, four cases in Sichuan province raised poultry at home and were in contact with dead birds. Another person bought a duck from a live poultry market a week before the symptoms appeared.

China vaccinates poultry against bird flu, but the vaccine used last year provides only partial protection against new viruses, preventing large-scale outbreaks but maintaining virus circulation. can do. Agricultural institution.

Agricultural and rural areas did not respond to requests for comment.

Backyard farms in China are common and many still prefer to buy live chickens on the market.

Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said two human incidents occurred in August and last month it stopped trading live poultry in 13 urban markets and closed it within a year.

Report by Dominique Patton; edited by Michael Perry

