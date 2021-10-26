Cannabis vaping among teens has grown exponentially in recent yearsExBulletin





Switch captions Charlotte Observer / Tribunnews Service via Getty Images

Charlotte Observer / Tribunnews Service via Getty Images New research shows that smoking marijuana teens doubled between 2013 and 2020, and young people may be replacing joints, pipes, or bons with steam-sucking pens. Is shown. Researchers also found that the number of adolescents who said they smoked cannabis within the last 30 days increased seven-fold (1.6% to 8.4%) over the same period. NS report Was published in JAMA Pediatrics According to researchers who analyzed 17 studies on nearly 200,000 adolescents in the United States and Canada on Monday. Overall, they say, cumulative data show that it could be a change in taste from dried herbs to hemp oil products. This is how marijuana is ingested by inhaling vapors. This may be due to the higher levels that can be achieved with cannabis oil, which contains high levels of THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana, and the misconception that vape devices are safer than smoking. However, researchers emphasized that inhaling marijuana vapor poses a serious health risk to teens. “Regular use of high THC products can increase the risk of addiction, the use of other substances, and many other health, social, and behavioral problems in later years,” said the University of Queensland. Research author Carmen Lim, a PhD candidate in health and behavioral sciences, told NPR that Australia. The Monitoring the Future study, a large US study of attitudes associated with adolescent drug and alcohol use, is one of 17 studies included in the new meta-analysis. Marijuana use has been shown to be relatively stable among 12th graders over the past few years, staying around 35%, but the growing popularity of electronic pot vaporization devices is alarming. .. “Currently, marijuana is illegal at the federal level, so many products are unregulated,” she explained. She said that the amount of toxic substances in inhaling marijuana vapors contained cutting agents such as vitamin E acetate. Interfere with normal lung function If inhaled, it remains unknown. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report More than 2,800 lung injuries between March 2019 and February 2020, including 68 deaths associated with e-cigarettes and vaping products. Investigators finally determined that the majority of people with lung injuries after vaping consumed THC-containing products, many of which also contained vitamin E acetate. Carol Boyd, co-director of the University of Michigan’s Center for Drugs, Alcohol, Smoking and Health, told NPR that “smoking marijuana looks even worse” for young people than smoking nicotine products. A 2020 Monitoring the Future study found that the use of “adolescent lifelong cannabis vaporization” was associated with some harmful respiratory symptoms. “In contrast to smoking cannabis, smoking marijuana with an electronic nicotine device increased the likelihood that adolescents would develop anxious lung symptoms such as wheezing and whistling in the chest,” Boyd said. She also added that wheezing interfered with sleep and they were more likely to experience a dry cough when exercising. “They smoke because they think it’s safer, but that’s not always the case,” Boyd said. “They are misleading themselves.” The study advocates greater investment in interventions and precautions, including better regulation of cannabis vapor-breathing products and a ban on youth advertising.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/10/25/1049127183/marijuana-vaping-cannabis-teens-growth-risks

