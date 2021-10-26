West Suffolk Hospital was fined after death during childbirth





West Suffolk Hospital was fined £ 2,500 for how it treated the family of a woman who died of complications during childbirth. The Care Quality Commission, which monitors medical services, has issued two £ 1,250 fixed penalty notices to the West Suffolk Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. This is the provider “family if there is a patient or an incident in which they are harmed”. In a report released Tuesday morning, CQC said the hospital did not notify women’s families “reasonably as soon as possible” that the incident had occurred. They also said the trust “did not provide the family with an explanation of the case or provide them with a proper apology in a timely manner.” Fiona Allinson, Deputy Chief Inspector at the CQC Hospital, said in a statement: “If CQC finds evidence that this has not happened, we will act as we did for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. “We issued two fixed penalty notices following the treatment of patient deaths in the trust and notifications to family members in 2018. There was a significant delay in complying with our candid obligations.” She added: “This fine does not reflect the value of lost life, but it is the maximum fine that can be imposed on an organization that violates its candid regulatory obligations. “We take action whenever an organization fails people and their families, monitor trust and ensure that they learn from it and that these mistakes are not repeated.” In response to the fines issued by CQC, Sue Wilkinson, chief nurse of the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “In this case, communication with the patient’s family was not sufficient. We apologize to them for the way this was handled and the unnecessary pain that this must have caused them at a very difficult time. Did. “We take the CQC findings very seriously and have already taken steps to improve how we deal with relatives after the patient’s death.” Andy Yacoub, Chief Executive Officer of Healthwatch Suffolk, said: From our local service. “Frank obligations are fundamental to maintaining public confidence in the services we value, and aim to ensure an open and learning culture within them.” Yacoub added: “If there is a problem with the service, the affected people deserve prompt information and an honest explanation of what happened to them or their loved ones. “In this case, the Care Quality Commission has found that the Trust has failed to fulfill its responsibilities, and must be expected to take the necessary learning to prevent it from happening again. “ The purpose of Healthwatch Suffolk is to support and improve health and social care services in the county.

