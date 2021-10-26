Pregnant women are moving away from Covid Vaccine Clinic, experts warn | Coronavirus

Pregnant women are moving away from the Covid Vaccine Clinic despite clinical advice. Experts have warned that they have urged the minister to step up efforts to reach unvaccinated groups.

Members of the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) said that efforts to increase booster jab intake are not sufficient to prevent more deaths and hospitalizations, and ministers reach those who do not have jabs. I told the Guardian that I had to prioritize that.In particular they encouraged the focus on pregnant women Only about 15% It is fully vaccinated in the UK. Of all over 12 years old The number is 79%..

New data from the Oxford University MBRRACE-UK study of maternal health by the Guardian show that at least 13 pregnant women died of Covid between July and September this year, 85% of whom were unvaccinated. Indicates that it is believed to be. This figure is higher than the first and second waves of the pandemic, where 9 and 11 pregnant women died but the jab was not available.

Professor Marian Knight, leader of the MBRRACE-UK program, said there was not yet an integrated message across medical services. “Women have moved away from the clinic and now have some confidence in offering it as part of their childbirth service, but it’s not universal, so there are still barriers,” she said.

“It’s important to start looking at data on the outcomes of vaccinated women, so that we can show evidence that the vaccine is safe, rather than saying that it is available. There is no evidence that they do harm.. These are very few, but the point is that women may have been saved. The children are orphans. “