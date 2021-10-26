Health
5 Tips for Finding the Breast Cancer Support You Need
Diagnosis of breast cancer may seem daunting at first, but getting the help you need can reduce the burden of treatment and survival.
The news that you have breast cancer can be overwhelming.
I will never forget the day I was diagnosed in 2018.
After a shock, you worry about getting terrible illness. First of all, I have many wishes. Later, you may want help from someone who understands what you are experiencing.
Support is extremely important when it comes to navigating and passing treatment. NS
Fortunately, a lot of support is available, not just family and friends. After diagnosis of breast cancer.. However, if you’re already exhausted, you know directly that it can take some time to find the support you need.
Let’s start here.
The first place to start is the oncologist’s office. Your doctor has a staff member, social worker, or case manager who works with you to explain. Clause, Treatment options, And provide guidance.
Ask a lot of people question As much as possible. Offices often have a list of local resources. Clinic nurses provided a package of information about support groups, booking rides, and organizations that provide financial support.
Save all resources you receive in case you need them later.
Cancer makes you lonely and isolated.Find out Collaborative community You can be proactive in your treatment and help connect with others from anywhere.
“Connecting with other patients and survivors can help ease isolation and normalize difficult emotional and physical experiences during treatment,” he said. Debra Howard, PhD, a licensed clinical social worker treating breast cancer patients.
Find a trusted support network. There are several types of groups led by survivors, professionals and organizations that provide assistance, resources and tips to you and your caregivers online, by phone or directly.
Here are some organizations to get started:
Moreover, BC health line The peer support community is a friendly and convenient way to meet others who know what it is like. The community is easy to navigate and very helpful. Join a nightly live chat or check out general discussions on various breast cancer topics.
The stress of living with breast cancer can consume everything. It is important to put yourself first.
Complementary options, In addition to standard care
National Cancer Institute (NCI)
Examples of complementary therapies are:
Check with your local school, university, or NCI-designated cancer center
I found it Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center The University of Miami Health Systems provided a weekly schedule of complementary interventions. For several months, I participated in nutrition education, arts and music therapy, meditation, fitness training, and pastor services to help reduce anxiety.
The center offers complementary survival care interventions. “Science and research show that these interventions are very powerful and can increase a patient’s chances of being mentally and physically healthy and reduce the chances of breast cancer recurrence or the development of other cancers. Is shown. ” Carmen Carfa, MD, Breast Medicine Oncology and Co-Director of Cancer Survivorship and Translation Behavioral Sciences at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Calfa knows what patients need and encourages them to become their own best defenders.
“Know that treatment doesn’t end with chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or surgery. There are some other treatments that have no side effects and still have significant benefits,” she says.
Depression despite all care, love and support May increase May management of treatment take over your life.
“It’s not uncommon for patients with serious illnesses to be overwhelmed. It’s important to go at your own pace when experiencing challenges,” says Howard.
NS Find a therapist If you have worked with people with breast cancer, you can ask or visit an oncologist or a personal network. CancerCare.org.. The organization assists patients with telephone counseling and searching for local resources.
It’s important to have someone to support you during difficult times. Reaching out for support can make you feel like you’re not fighting alone.
Cancer treatment is expensive, even if you have big insurance.Financial worries can be
to add
Also, be sure to contact your doctor or treatment center for cost estimates and support programs. Many doctors and hospitals work with foundations and organizations to support financial and daily expenses.
Please be sure to check your qualifications. Some programs require a time limit during or after treatment.
Trying to manage your life and treatment alone can be a burden.
Breast cancer diagnosis may seem daunting at first, but networking, connecting with others, and getting the help you need can reduce the burden of treatment and survival.
