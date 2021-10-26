Wyoming COVID-19 Deaths Increased by 25 | Wyoming News

















Star Tribune staff

The Wyoming State Department of Health reported on Tuesday that another 25 Wyoming people had died of COVID-19. Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, 1,174 people have died from the coronavirus in Wyoming. The state does not include death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either a cause of death or a contributor. Due to the time it takes to process a death certificate, there is often a delay between the time a death occurs and the time it is reported. Five new deaths from Campbell, three from Big Horn, Laramie and Natrona, two from Gosen, Lincoln and Wasaki, from Fremont, Hot Springs, Sheridan and Sublette County. Each includes one person. Support local journalism Your membership enables us to report. {{featured_button_text}} Deaths have dropped dramatically this spring and have been reported in single digits each week since mid-March. However, that trend has not continued. Numbers for the past few weeks are approaching the early winter location where the state recorded more than 50 deaths a week. This week’s update is about half that. COVID-19 infections have also plummeted since the winter surge. However, cases and hospitalizations are skyrocketing again as unvaccinated residents develop serious viral illnesses. Monday, 239 People were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wyoming.

