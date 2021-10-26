A wooden knife that is three times as sharp as a steel tool





Have you ever had a hard time cutting food with a steak knife? Now, a team of researchers have created a knife that is three times stronger than your typical steak knife. difference? It is made entirely of wood. A team of researchers at the University of Maryland made a wooden knife that was “23 times harder” than wood, almost three times sharper than the stainless steel knife, which is usually the sharpest material made for knives. .. We also made wooden nails that are resistant to rust and can be nailed with a hammer. Researchers led by Teng Li, a professor of mechanical engineering at the university, said that wood is “renewable, lightweight, naturally durable, durable, and has a lower life cycle cost than most other materials. We were able to make a device that we believe is more sustainable. “” The findings were published in. Journal cell When Chemistry.. To make the wood stronger, the team removed lignin from the wood and hardened it. Lignin removal also made the wood softer and more supple, and the team hot-pressed it to remove water. It then reintroduced water into the wood to give it a “water shock” and combined it with a wood chemical called cellulose that absorbs water to maintain its shape and sharpness. “The resulting 3D molded wood is six times stronger than the starting wood and is comparable to widely used lightweight materials such as aluminum alloys,” said Liangbing Hu, director of the University’s Center for Materials Innovation. I am. Said in a statement.. Not only was the wood stronger than before, but it was also easier to cut through the food. Mineral oil can be applied to wood to prevent water damage and to be washed and reused. “Knives can easily cut medium-finished steaks and perform like dinner table knives,” says Li. “These knives can also be used many times with repainting, sharpening and the same regular maintenance.” The team hopes to make good use of sharp, durable wood for knives and nails, ultimately to increase the wear resistance of hardwood floors. The team noted that the process of hardening wood is much more energy efficient than making other materials. Wood could be reused simply by boiling it in water up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit, but materials such as ceramics need to be heated to thousands of degrees Fahrenheit. Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter. @ jordan_mendoza5..

