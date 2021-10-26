Covid case keeps falling-New York Times

2. Severity seems to be stable

When the Delta variant began to spread this summer, many were worried that it was much more contagious than previous versions of the virus. And much tougher.. Only one of these two fears seems to be true.

Delta is clearly more contagious, which is the main reason why all pandemic indicators (cases, hospitalizations, deaths) surged this summer. However, the typical Covid case during the delta wave was about as serious as the typical case during the early stages of the pandemic. Between the second half of 2020 and the beginning of this year, about 1.2 percent of positive cases died. During the delta wave, the share was 1.1 percent.

Scientific research trying to answer the severity question more accurately has come to contradictory conclusions. Some people find Delta more serious than other versions of the virus, while others don’t. Until the study becomes clear, it can be speculated that the delta is getting a little tighter. This may explain why hospitalization and mortality are stable despite rising vaccination rates.

“Delta may be a little more serious, but not so serious,” Dr. Robert Wachter, director of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, told me.

This pattern can influence the way you think about your daily activities. If you’re vaccinated (boosted if you qualify) and used to dating indoors without a mask last spring, you’ll feel comfortable doing it again now or in the near future. increase. Wachter adds: “Some older people and people with medical conditions may want to ensure that everyone else indoors is vaccinated before removing the mask.”

3. The United States has poor performance

Despite all the promising news, one shadow still hangs on the United States: the pandemic doesn’t have to be that terrible.

Over the past week, about 1,500 Americans have died in Covid every day. The virus remains the leading cause of death for the elderly. And the main reason is that millions of Americans have chosen to remain unvaccinated. Many of them are older and have underlying medical conditions, so they remain vulnerable to severe versions of Covid.