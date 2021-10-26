Health
Covid case keeps falling-New York Times
It’s one time of the occasional morning update on the pandemic state. Today we are focusing on the United States and it is built around three main points.
1. Covid’s retreat continues
The number of new Covid-19 cases daily has plummeted 57% since its peak on September 1. It’s as encouraging as the magnitude of the decline is its width. Cases are declining in all regions.
Predict the future of Covid very hardAs we all know, it is certainly possible that the number of cases will increase again in the coming weeks. However, the geographical spread of decline provides optimistic reasons.
Past Covid growth generally began in parts of the country, such as the southern part of this summer and the New York region in early 2020, and has since become nationwide. Today, there is no regional surge that seems to be the cause of the national surge.
Yes, there are some local hotspots, as almost always since the pandemic began. (((You can look up your county.. Some of the hotspots are in the northern part of the country, including Alaska, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, and some counties near the Canadian border between New Hampshire and Vermont. This pattern has led to some speculation that the onset of cold weather is causing an increase by moving more activity indoors — and the country as a whole will soon experience an increase in the number of cases.
However, this does not seem to be the most likely scenario.In most cold areas, including both Canada And in densely populated areas of the northern United States, cases are still declining. Perhaps the biggest problem in Alaska and the Mountain West is not the weather. It’s vaccine skepticism.Idaho The least vaccinated state in the country, And some other western states are slightly ahead of it.
CDC tracks various Covid prediction models.On average, the model predicts new daily cases in the United States Further down about 20 percent Over the next 3 weeks.
Conclusion: There is no reason to expect another Covid surge soon, but the surge is not always announced in advance.
2. Severity seems to be stable
When the Delta variant began to spread this summer, many were worried that it was much more contagious than previous versions of the virus. And much tougher.. Only one of these two fears seems to be true.
Delta is clearly more contagious, which is the main reason why all pandemic indicators (cases, hospitalizations, deaths) surged this summer. However, the typical Covid case during the delta wave was about as serious as the typical case during the early stages of the pandemic. Between the second half of 2020 and the beginning of this year, about 1.2 percent of positive cases died. During the delta wave, the share was 1.1 percent.
Scientific research trying to answer the severity question more accurately has come to contradictory conclusions. Some people find Delta more serious than other versions of the virus, while others don’t. Until the study becomes clear, it can be speculated that the delta is getting a little tighter. This may explain why hospitalization and mortality are stable despite rising vaccination rates.
“Delta may be a little more serious, but not so serious,” Dr. Robert Wachter, director of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, told me.
This pattern can influence the way you think about your daily activities. If you’re vaccinated (boosted if you qualify) and used to dating indoors without a mask last spring, you’ll feel comfortable doing it again now or in the near future. increase. Wachter adds: “Some older people and people with medical conditions may want to ensure that everyone else indoors is vaccinated before removing the mask.”
3. The United States has poor performance
Despite all the promising news, one shadow still hangs on the United States: the pandemic doesn’t have to be that terrible.
Over the past week, about 1,500 Americans have died in Covid every day. The virus remains the leading cause of death for the elderly. And the main reason is that millions of Americans have chosen to remain unvaccinated. Many of them are older and have underlying medical conditions, so they remain vulnerable to severe versions of Covid.
For the elderly, the effects of vaccination are enormous. In late August, near the height of the delta wave, 24 out of 10,000 unvaccinated Americans over the age of 65 were hospitalized with Covid symptoms. According to the CDC Among fully vaccinated Americans over the age of 65, the number was 1.5 per 10,000.
Still, many Americans say no to the blow. Among the wealthiest countries, the United States has the least vaccinations, followed by Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy. Less vaccination means more deaths.
(((These Times Maps Shows the vaccination rate for each country. )
Low vaccination rates in the United States are another result of our polarized politics and high levels of socio-economic inequality. Only 67% of American adults without a four-year college degree received shots, compared to 82% of college graduates. Latest Kaiser Family Foundation Poll.. And only 58% of self-identified Republicans are vaccinated, compared to 90% of Democrats.
It’s a victory of false information. Many Americans who have provided life-saving drugs to combat highly contagious viruses have opted to seize the opportunity instead.
the latest news
Politics
Other big stories
opinion
“For the same reason that pediatricians recommend seat belts and car seats, we recommend the Covid-19 vaccine.” Dr. Lisa Bio Beer Write to the Times..
Taxing the rich to fund their children’s allowance What America should do, Paul Krugman Insist.
Promised Land: Two Times Journalist Driven the length of Israel See how the factions are combined.
Turkey Day: Thanksgiving dinner It will cost more this year..
Blob: when Worms move in a cluster, It’s “quite shocking, but a kind of beautiful”.
listen: David Sedaris I know what you laugh at When no one is watching.
Live live: Paul Sarata was vulnerable to the vulnerable, and in the 1970s he was forced to propose ideas to the NFL. It is an irreverent celebration of the last player selected in the draft and continues to this day. Sarata died at the age of 94..
Art and ideas
Online games try to reach young and old
If you have kids, you’ve probably heard of Roblox, an online platform full of games and inhabited by colorful, blocky characters. Roblox has more than 43 million daily users, most of them 9-12.This site attracts older people because it looks like it’s expanding Maintaining a safe environment for young users, Keren Browning reports.
Dave Baszucki, CEO of the company with a background in educational software, said mixing different age groups on the platform is a “challenge.”There was recreation Mass shooting, A game depicting Virtual strip club When Recruitment activity By a radical group.
But Roblox has been more active than many tech companies in trying to build a secure world online. It reviews game content, provides parental controls and filters that block blasphemous expressions, and prohibits romance depictions and party discussions. Keren writes that these efforts can be beneficial to other internet outfits. Like facebook, It wants to attract a young audience. — — Morning writer, Sanam Ya
Play, see, eat
What to cook
