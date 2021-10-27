COVID-19: Low Vaccine Intakes by Pregnant Women in Hamilton’s “Trouble” in the Recent Baby Boom-Hamilton

Hamilton lags behind 30 other Ontario public health units COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Vaccination rates, local OB-GYN, say they are seeing more “troublesome” indicators among mothers who are hesitant to vaccinate.

Dr. John Barrett, OB-GYN Chairman of McMaster University and an obstetrician and gynecologist at Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS), will soon be worried about what’s in his body. He states that it seems to be a factor that causes the vaccination rate to become a mother to be less than 60%.

“There are always extra concerns about what you are doing, what you are eating, what medicines you are taking, and what medicines you are taking. That is normal for pregnancy,” Barrett told Global News.

“I think it’s not surprising that during pregnancy there is growing concern about what you have in your body.”

As of October 3, 68% of women reported to be pregnant at the time in Ontario had been vaccinated at least once, but only 60 reported to be fully vaccinated. It was only%.

Hamilton was ranked 12th on the list of 34 public health units in the state, with only 59% being fully vaccinated. Niagara ranks even lower after the other 26 regions, with a complete vaccination rate of only 49%.

As of October 26, more than 84% of the total population was fully vaccinated, with Hamilton and Niagara being 81% and 85% in two vaccinations, respectively, compared to state-wide vaccination rates. Then the numbers are thin.

















Public Health Ontario estimated that on October 3, 79% of all individuals at high risk were with their children. This is due to the very large number of women pregnant during the recent rebirth of conception, Barrett says.

The state’s fertility rate fell to about 0.9% in the first quarter of 2021. Average rate for 2020, This was about 1.3 percent.

Barrett expects that number to increase as he and his colleagues have experienced a noticeable surge within the last six months when released.

“”I think it happened first when a pandemic occurred, and people put their pregnancy plans on hold, “Barrett said.

“So there was depression, and people said, well, we have to live our lives in a way that we can’t put everything on hold forever.”

From March 2020 to August 2021, HHS reported 25 hospitalizations involving pregnant women with COVID-19.

Last week, a study by the New Brunswick Medical Society (NBMS) found that pregnant individuals If you are infected with COVID-19, you are four times more likely to be hospitalized., And are 40% more likely to be hospitalized in the ICU.

“The biggest challenge is the fact that we are treating two patients, not just one,” said Dr. Mark McMillan, president of NBMS.

Another study From JAMA Pediatrics published in April For 706 COVID cases involving pregnant women worldwide, adverse consequences include maternal death, preterm birth, and preeclampsia. This is a pregnancy complication that can damage another organ system, most often the liver and kidneys.

“This is a pregnancy symptom associated with high blood pressure, but it’s actually a multiple system of illnesses,” Barrett said.

“COVID is a polyphyly disease or can be one, so the disease actually appears to be preeclampsia.”

Deputy Health Officer Haldimand Norfolk admitted in a recent media operation that he had witnessed the effects of COVID on pregnant women during his term as General Guelph’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) doctor.

Dr. Matt Strauss said he had only seen two pregnant women in the ICU for treatment other than COVID during his decade as an acute care physician.

During the third wave of April, before the vaccine became readily available, he saw two pregnant women in the ICU suffering from a serious illness with COVID-19.

“Both were young and perfectly healthy,” Strauss said.

“Their critical risk factor was their pregnancy, and they were both unvaccinated.”

Strauss revealed that his wife was “very uninterested” in getting pregnant after hearing his story, but since then she has become pregnant after being fully vaccinated.

“Therefore, if you are pregnant or thinking of becoming pregnant, we recommend that you get vaccinated. If you have any questions about these recommendations, book with a trusted healthcare provider.”

Canada’s National Advisory Board on Immunity Full vaccine course recommended Provided to pregnant individuals.

The agency claims that one of four well-known licensed vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech, Modana, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, is effective, but recommends two mRNA vaccines, Pfizer or Modana. ..

Barrett said there is “no panacea” that protects everyone 100% from COVID-19, and that all other public health measures, such as masking and distance, must be followed before and after birth. increase.

“But there is no reason to postpone vaccination either before or after childbirth. It should not affect breastfeeding and should not change behavior,” Barrett said.

