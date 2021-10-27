Evaluation of state programs found that financial incentives for COVID-19 vaccination were effective







Several activities have been set up throughout Robeson County this weekend to protect Sunday’s Halloween holidays.

The city of Lumberton and the towns of Fairmont and Pembroke each sponsor a truck or treat event instead of a door-to-door trick or treat.

Instead of the popular Halloween activity, the city plans to host two drive-through trunks or treatment events on the north and south sides of Lumberton. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes during the event, but must stay in the car when driving through the parking lot to open car windows and trunk doors and receive candy from event volunteers. It will not be.

The first event will take place on Thursday at the Parkview Activity Center. The drive-through at 204 Inman St., south of Lumberton, runs from 4 pm to 6 pm.

The second drive-through will take place Saturday from 6pm to 8pm at the Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex, also known as Northeast Park. Drive-throughs replace Candyfest, a trunk or therapeutic event that has been attended by thousands of people in recent years.

Following last year’s blueprint, the town of Pembroke will host a similar drive-through trunk or treat event at the Pembroke Recreation Complex on Saturdays from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Fairmont trunks or treats take place on Sundays from 6 pm to 7:30 pm in the city hall parking lot. If residents choose to participate, the town will allow trick or treat during that time.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office participates in several other trunk or treatment events with participating agencies on Saturday.

Locations include Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Big Marsh Fire Department, Sheriff Renato’s Substation, Parkton Police Station, and Noah Woods Park. Trunk or treat events will also be held at the Deep Branch Fire Department from 6pm to 8pm.30 pm, Burnt Swamp Fire Department 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

The Robeson County Public Library will hold a BOOO… K or Treat on Thursday. Children who drop in at any of the seven costumed library locations will receive free children’s books and merchandise. BOOO… K or Treat will be held at the Fairmont, Maxton, Red Springs and Roland libraries from 2pm to 6pm. The Lumberton and Pembroke locations will be held from 2 pm to 8 pm.

The towns of Roland, Maxton, Red Springs and St. Paul all set trick or treat times this weekend.

In Roland, Trick or Treat Hour is observed Friday from 6pm to 8pm

The town of Red Springs approved Halloween compliance from 6 pm to 8 pm on Saturday. Last year, due to concerns about COVID-19, the town did not approve Halloween compliance.

According to police in each town, the towns of Maxton and St. Paul will also monitor Halloween on Saturdays from 6 pm to 8 pm.

“Don’t forget to wear reflective clothing, a flashlight and escort your child during this time of family fun,” Maxton police said in a statement.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation encourages parents, drivers, and trick or treaters to ensure this Halloween safety through the Watch for Me NC Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Program.

In North Carolina, more than 2,100 pedestrians are injured or killed in car crashes each year, with more than half of the crashes occurring in the evening or at night.

Thousands of children are expected to walk outside on October 31st.

To make Halloween safe and enjoyable, NCDOT encourages parents to:

— Plan and discuss safe routes that trick or treaters intend to follow and establish time to return. Instruct your children to travel only along familiar locations and established routes.

— Make sure that adults or older responsible adolescents supervise outings for children under the age of 12.

— Make sure your child wears a flashlight, glow stick, or reflective tape on the costume to make it easier for the driver to see.

— If you are doing a trick or treat without an adult, let the children know that you are together as a group.

— Review all appropriate safety precautions, including pedestrian and traffic safety regulations.

Children’s trick or treats need to do the following:

— Stay in a familiar area along an established route and only stop at a familiar home unless accompanied by an adult.

— Walk on the sidewalk, not on the street. If you do not have a sidewalk, walk as far as possible from the traffic, facing the traffic.

Cross the street at a pedestrian crossing when possible. Look in both directions before crossing the street, check for cars in all directions, and then cross when the lights tell you to cross.

Carry a flashlight, dress with reflective marks or tape, and stay in a bright place. Wear a watch that can be read in the dark.

Do not cross the garden or driveway.

driver should do it:

— Drive slowly in residential areas and areas where people may be walking.

— Watch out for children jumping out of between parked cars.

— Watch out for children walking on roads, medians and curbs.

— Carefully enter and exit driveways and alleys.

— Watch out for dark-dressed children at dusk and evening.