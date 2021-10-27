People with immunodeficiency may need a fourth Covid-19 shot, CDC says





CDC Approved third dose For certain immunocompromised people over the age of 18 in August. He said that immunodeficiency may not have shown a complete immune response from the first two doses, so a third dose (CDC distinguishes between the two) is needed instead of a booster.

According to a Johns Hopkins University study this summer, people vaccinated against immunodeficiency 485 times Compared to most vaccinated people, they are more likely to go to the hospital or die of Covid-19.of Small study According to the CDC, fully vaccinated immunocompromised people accounted for about 44% of breakthrough cases requiring hospitalization. People with immunodeficiency also Infect the virus To those who have been in close contact with them.

Studies have shown that booster doses enhance the antibody response to vaccines in certain immunocompromised people.

It will be the fourth inoculation at least 6 months after completing the third mRNA vaccine. At the moment, CDC No recommendations About the 4th shot. According to the CDC, people need to consult a doctor to determine if it is necessary. Moderate to severe For people with immunodeficiency Hematological cancers and tumors, recipients of certain organ transplants and stem cells, patients with advanced or untreated HIV, people taking high doses of corticosteroids and other drugs that may suppress the immune system .. The CDC estimates that about 9 million people in the United States, or about 2% of the population, fall into this category. People with immunodeficiency who receive a single Johnson & Johnson vaccination should receive boost immunization at least two months after the first vaccination. According to the CDC, anyone who chooses the Moderna vaccine as a booster must receive a half-dose size injection approved as a booster for the Moderna vaccine, even if they receive another vaccine as the first vaccine. Even if you are vaccinated CDC is recommended People with impaired immune systems should try to avoid crowds and poorly ventilated areas. Please wear a mask In an indoor public space.

