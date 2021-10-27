Pfizer vaccine for young children turns green by FDA adviser: Shot

Switch captions Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

A committee of independent advisors to the Food and Drug Administration recommends that authorities issue an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years. The votes were 17 votes in favor and 1 abstention.

FDA panel approved Pfizer data It shows that the vaccine is safe and 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 infection in this age group.

Agencies usually follow the advice of a panel of experts, but are not obliged to do so. We will make a decision within the next few days. If the FDA approves these infant vaccines, it’s likely, but another expert committee advising the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made its own recommendations, and next week in this age group. Provide usage guidelines.

The vaccine provides a wide range of protection against COVID-19 and “effectively neutralizes delta mutants” in infants, he said. Dr. William Gruber, Senior Vice President of Vaccine Clinical Research and Development at Pfizer, Lecture at Committee Hearing.

Pfizer doses for infants contain one-third the amount of active ingredient compared to adult doses. The child will receive a second dose at least 21 days after the first shot.

Gruber said the dose size was chosen to “balance” between providing strong immunity and limiting side effects. He said the adverse effects observed in the company’s study “did not indicate safety concerns.” The FDA’s review supported that conclusion.

Children between the ages of 5 and 11 account for about 9% of all reported COVID-19 cases across the United States and currently account for about 40% of all pediatric COVID-19 cases. Dr. Doran Fink, Deputy Director of Clinical Vaccines and Related Products at the FDA. Currently, the case rate for children aged 5 to 11 is “highest” in any age group, he says.

Fink and others testifying at the conference acknowledged that the serious effects of infection, including long COVID-19, hospitalization and death, were less among children than adults. However, they also argued that a significant number of serious illnesses in infants justified their concerns.

Unvaccinated children with COVID-19 can develop serious complications such as: Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome or MIS-C, And inflammation of the heart muscle called myocarditis.

Myocarditis occurs spontaneously after being infected with another virus and is also seen as a rare side effect after vaccination with two mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, especially in young men.

Myocarditis was the focus of scientific presentations and discussions on the potential risks of vaccines when approved for infants.

The researchers did not observe cases of myocarditis in an infant study submitted by Pfizer to the FDA. However, FDA medical director Dr. Leslieball said the study seeking an emergency use authorization was not necessarily large enough to address rare side effects such as myocarditis.

Overall, the incidence of serious adverse events reported in Pfizer’s study was less than 2 in 1,000, all found to be vaccine-independent, Ball said. She said less serious side effects occurred more often, including symptoms such as swollen lymph nodes, pain at the injection site, malaise, and headaches in some children.

Some people who opposed the approval testified during public comments cited cases of vaccine-related side effects. They argued that children do not get sick as often as adults, and the potential risk of side effects outweighs the potential benefits.

The Commission discussed concerns about the high frequency of myocarditis in Pfizer-vaccinated adolescents.

“I think it’s always nerve-wracking when asked to make millions of decisions based solely on the research of thousands of children,” said a member of the committee. Paul offit, Pediatrician at Philadelphia Children’s Hospital. However, Mr. Ofit said he was “relieved” that the number of cases of myocarditis in children aged 5 to 11 was lower than in older adolescents and young adults.

Amanda Korn, a CDC physician and medical director and a voting member of the FDA Commission, said the number of children in Pfizer’s study was the same as the number used to approve other pediatric vaccines. I said there is.

“I don’t want to minimize the risk,” Mr. Korn told the committee in a voting debate. “At this point, on the basis of all the evidence, the benefits outweigh the risks,” she said.

“We have an incredible safety system in place to monitor the potential for myocarditis in this age group, and we can respond quickly,” she added. “For me, the question is pretty clear. Even children, far fewer than adults, don’t want their children to die from COVID and don’t want to have them in the ICU.”

Matthew Oster, a pediatric cardiologist working with the CDC Center for Birth Defects and Developmental Disorders, has published an extensive review of what is known about this side effect. He found that historical studies of both pre-pandemic, intra-pandemic, and post-vaccination myocarditis show that myocarditis is most common among children and adults between the ages of 16 and 29, and is more male than female. He said it shows that it is much more likely to occur in. Most children and adolescents recover from myocarditis.

According to the CDC, the Commission’s recommendation comes from the fact that more than 1.9 million cases have been reported among children aged 5 to 11 years and about 8,300 children have been hospitalized to date. increase. About one-third of these hospitalized children needed treatment in the ICU. Hospitalization rates are three times higher among colored children than white children.

Many public health communities recognize the urgent need to start vaccination of young school-age children to address the unequal impact of pandemics on people of color.

From August to early October, CDC Dr. Fiona Havens submitted data to the FDA Commission showing that the outbreak of COVID-19 closed 272 school districts and affected 2,074 schools. .. Approximately 1,069,116 students and 68,718 teachers were affected. She said there was a disproportionate effect on the children of color.

Havens further stated that 5,217 children were infected with MIS-C, a serious complication of COVID-19. Almost 40% of cases occurred between children aged 6 to 11 years. Over 60% of those cases were colored children. Complications cause severe inflammation of several organ systems in the body.

Regarding the long-term effects of infection in children, Havens said there was a lack of data on how often children develop any version of long-term COVID, but one UK study found that 7% to 8 of children. % Showed more than 12 symptoms Weeks after initial diagnosis.

The FDA has modeled several scenarios to estimate the effects of vaccination on children. One showed that vaccination of one million children aged 5 to 11 could prevent 58,000 infections, 241 hospitalizations and one death. The same 1 million children may have 22 to 106 cases of vaccine-related myocarditis. Most are expected to recover completely.

FDA Advisor, HengyangIn most scenarios, the benefits of vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 “clearly outweigh” the small risk of myocarditis, he said.

However, if the level of COVID-19 infection in the community is low, hospitalization for myocarditis may be higher than COVID-19, Yang said. With high levels of COVID-19 infections currently occurring in most parts of the United States, she concludes that the overall benefits of vaccination “may outweigh the risks.”

Dr. James Hilldress, A committee member and president of Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, finally agreed with the vaccine’s approval, saying it was a “challenging decision.”

Hildress said he was surprised to learn that 40% of children in this age group have ever been infected with the coronavirus. This means that as many as 30 million children may already have some immunity.And he also said he was “disappointed” [low] The “number of minorities” included in Pfizer’s study is “because they are at the mercy of illness and hospitalization.”

“We seem to be vaccination of children to protect adults,” Hildress said. “That should be the opposite,” he said, with the focus on adults vaccinated to protect their children.

He said he voted, “I want to make sure that children who really need the vaccine, mainly black and brown children in our country, get the vaccine.”

Pfizer’s Gruber said other benefits of early childhood vaccination could include reduced viral infections, improved herd immunity, and increased face-to-face learning to support child development.

However, Mr. Ball said FDA analysis could not determine whether the vaccine affected the spread of the virus. Gruber predicts that the same is true for children aged 5 to 11 years, given that antibody responses are similar to those seen in adults, and that high antibody levels slow transmission in the elderly. It’s rational to do it. “

Not only are the pediatric doses used lower than the doses given to adults, but the prescriptions are also slightly different. The company uses a different substance to maintain the biological stability of the vaccine, so it can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 10 weeks. Dose over 12 years should be cryopreserved and shelf life is more limited.