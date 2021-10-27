Obesity kills more than Rs 400,000 each year in the United States: Report

Underutilized, safe and non-invasive treatments for obesity could help fight the obesity epidemic in the United States, which kills more than 4 million people annually, according to new discoveries.

Almost half of adults and 20% of children in the United States are obese, according to a new manuscript published in the Endocrine Society journal Endocrine Reviews, but doctors prescribe effective weight loss medications and many patients need them. Treatment to do.

“Weight prejudice in the medical setting hesitates to seek care for obese people until comorbidity develops and reaches a dangerous stage. The lack of insurance coverage and cost issues are obesity. It’s another factor that creates barriers to treatment, “says the manuscript.

“Obesity is a pandemic crisis of our time. This disease causes serious comorbidities such as diabetes, fatty liver disease and cardiovascular disease, which significantly shortens a person’s length and quality of life,” Beth said. Christos S. Manzoros, a doctor of medicine in Israel, said. Deacones Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

Until recently, it was not understood what the genetic and hormonal causes of obesity were and how obesity leads to these comorbidities, Manzoros said. “We have recently begun to understand the causes of obesity in humans, a major finding that has led to the design of effective treatments.”

In this article, researchers plan molecular and hormonal pathways that lead to obesity and related comorbidities. This data provides researchers with the insights they need to design, test, and implement new obesity treatments.

Researchers have emphasized the need for safer and more effective treatments for obesity, including new drug delivery systems, vaccines, regulation of gut microbiota, and gene therapy.

New drugs containing combinations of gastrointestinal hormones and other molecules are being tested and are expected to have fewer side effects and lead to a significant percentage of weight loss once available. New discoveries will lead to the development of more effective drugs with fewer side effects as the understanding of obesity improves.

Recently approved drugs such as the modified gastrointestinal hormone semaglutide, given weekly, can lead to 15% weight loss when combined with lifestyle changes, and obesity surgery can result in up to 40% weight loss May lead to, but invasive and relevant, according to findings, to complications.

“Insurers pay attention to data from our research and scientific advances and immediately approve, given that currently only a small number of obese patients cover medicine and medical care. We need to start covering the medicines that are being used. They need them. “

“It would be much more cost-effective to cover treatment early rather than waiting for comorbidities and their complications to develop,” Manzoros added.

