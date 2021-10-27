Ohio Clinic Launches First-History Research on Prophylactic Breast Cancer Vaccines





The Cleveland, Ohio clinic is pioneering the first study of its kind aimed at testing vaccines to prevent breast cancer. The Cleveland Clinic has begun a phase I trial to determine the maximum tolerated dose of an innovative vaccine in patients diagnosed with early-stage triple-negative breast cancer. news release. The US Food and Drug Administration recently had the Cleveland Clinic at Anixa Biosciences, Inc. The clinic said it had approved a new drug application during a clinical trial for a vaccine being tested in partnership with. “Triple-negative breast cancer is considered to be more aggressive and have a worse prognosis than other types of breast cancer, mainly because there are fewer targeted drugs to treat triple-negative breast cancer. Studies have shown that triple-negative breast cancer. It has been shown that there are more cases of breast cancer. It is more likely to spread beyond the breast and is more likely to recur (recurrence) after treatment. “ Breastcancer.org. File-Pharmacy research technicians will demonstrate a simulated new breast cancer vaccine at an underground pharmacy at the Tausig Cancer Center on Monday, October 25, 2021. (Lisa Dejon / Cleveland Clinic) Related: Studies show that exercise reduces the risk of breast cancer The new study, funded by the US Department of Defense, includes 18 to 24 patients who have completed treatment for early-stage triple-negative breast cancer within the last three years and are currently free of tumors but at high risk of recurrence. According to the clinic. Participants in the study will be vaccinated three times, each three weeks apart, and will constantly observe side effects and immune responses. According to the clinic, the study is estimated to be completed in September 2022. “We hope that this study will lead to more advanced trials to determine the efficacy of the vaccine against this highly aggressive type of breast cancer,” he said. G. Thomas Bad, MD, Cleveland Clinic’s Tausig Cancer Institute and Principal Investigator of Research. “In the long run, we hope this will be given to healthy women and become a true preventative vaccine to prevent the development of triple-negative breast cancer, one of the least therapeutically effective breast cancers.” According to the clinic, about 12-15% of breast cancer cases are triple-negative. Despite the small number of cases, triple-negative breast cancer has a disproportionately high rate of death from breast cancer and a high recurrence rate. Related: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: How to Reduce Risk and Detect Early According to the clinic’s news release, “there is a great need to improve treatments for triple-negative breast cancer, which usually does not have the biological properties to respond to hormone or targeted therapies.” “This vaccine approach represents a potential new way to control breast cancer,” he said. Vincent Tuohy, Ph.D. , Leading inventor of vaccine and staff immunologists at the Lerner Institute at Cleveland Clinic. “This vaccine strategy may be applied to other types of tumors.” “Our translational research program focuses on developing vaccines to prevent age-related diseases such as breast, ovarian and endometrial cancers. If successful, these vaccines will be available. It could transform the way we control adult-onset cancer and, in a way, extend life expectancy, similar to the impact of childhood vaccination programs, “Tuohy added.

