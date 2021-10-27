Which vaccine booster shot is the most effective?





The CDC recommends three boosters and “mixing and matching” and asks online which booster is best for you.

Washington — Many people are wondering which one to get, as three booster shots have been approved and recommended by public health authorities, including the CDC. Posts are widespread on social media to rank boosters for each vaccine. To see if this figure is accurate, the Verify team talked to two medical professionals and examined the NIH study. question: Does NIH preliminary data show that certain boosters produce more antibodies than other boosters? source: answer: Yes. Although this study has limitations (such as small sample sizes), so far it has been shown that mRNA boosters produce significantly larger antibody responses. This is especially true for those who have been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson. Following this vaccine with an mRNA booster, the results showed a much larger antibody response. What we found: At this point, the FDA has approved and the CDC recommends booster immunization for all three vaccinated individuals. Boosters are available to the following people: Johnson & Johnson Vaccine: People over the age of 18 who have been vaccinated for more than 2 months Moderna and Pfizer Vaccine: 65 years or older, 6 months after initial administration

People over 18 years old living in a long-term care facility 6 months after the first dose

18 years or older with underlying disorder, 6 months after initial administration

People over the age of 18 working or living in a high-risk environment 6 months after the first dose CDC also allows you to mix and match shots. This means that someone can receive one vaccine and, if qualified, switch to another brand of booster. Which booster produces the greatest antibody response? People are looking for boosters that will produce the most effect, as mixing and matching are allowed. Posts are widespread on social media, claiming to rank boosters. Do you agree with this chart? The first two were Moderna, but I’m really curious if I need to get a Pfizer booster instead of another Moderna. pic.twitter.com/VWQOZ67bP7 —  Amanda TM  (@ dreamn34) October 22, 2021 To confirm, our team contacted two medical professionals, Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University and Dr. Amesh Adalha of Johns Hopkins University. Also tracked dataBehind this social media graphic. The data are from an NIH study that evaluated 458 individuals divided into 9 groups. Each group represents a combination of one of three vaccines and one of three boosters. The numbers reflected in the social media graphics show the “geometric mean fold rise” calculated through the survey. “Geometric doubling refers to the level of antibody measured after vaccination,” said Dr. Adalja. “So whenever you boost, you will get an increase in antibodies. They will increase by a factor of 2, or whatever it is.” The data showed that there was a much larger antibody response to the mRNA booster. This was especially true for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the first time, and the study showed the following antibody jumps: 4.6-fold antibody increase after Johnson and Johnson booster

32.8-fold increase in antibody after Pfizer booster

Increase in 56.1X antibody after Moderna booster “Clearly, J and J followed by one of the mRNA vaccines results in higher antibody levels than J and J themselves,” said Dr. Schaffner. The data showed that mRNA boosters were also preferred for those who received the mRNA vaccine. Due to limited data, Adalja recommended sticking to the mRNA vaccine received at the first dose. “If someone gets the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine,” he said. “I think they should stick to what they got. There is really no benefit to switching within the mRNA vaccine class.” As the research itself points out, the data are limited. “Our research has its limits,” it reads. “It is not designed to directly compare responses between different booster regimens. The sample size is insufficient for comparison between groups, and the demographics studied do not represent the US population. . “ Adalja also pointed out that antibodies are not the only way to measure immunity. “We need to remember that the immune system is more than just an antibody,” he said. “It also includes T cells and T cell immunity, but it’s not easy to measure, so you can only see one side.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/verify/which-booster-shot-is-most-effective-data-fact-check-2021/65-7b43c23b-3aaa-4016-8844-8119dd980b76 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos