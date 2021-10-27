11 new deaths reported | Peninsula Clarion

Eleven more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Alaska on Tuesday, according to the State Department of Health and Social Services.

They were six Anchorage residents, two Fairbanks men, and two people from the Arctic. Another non-resident was diagnosed at Fairbanks and died.

The new COVID deaths on Monday contributed 688 people across the state and more than 739,000 people nationwide. According to the 2020 census, the number of people killed by COVID in the United States exceeds 733,391, the total population of Alaska.

As Alaska maintained a high alert level, the state released 753 positive COVID cases on Tuesday. This is an estimated 7-day moving average of 693.4 cases per 100,000 people.

The threshold for high alert levels is 100 or more per 100,000 people. The state is more than six times that indicator.

New cases on Monday include 19 in Soldotna, 16 in Kenai, 13 in Homer, 6 in Anchor Point, 4 in Sterling, 1 each in Southern Kenai Peninsula, Nikiski and Seward. I did.

As of Tuesday, there were 244 COVID-related hospitalizations across the state, and 37 COVID patients were on mechanical ventilation.

At Central Peninsula Hospital, there were 29 COVID patients on Tuesday morning, 25 of whom were unvaccinated, 5 of whom were in the intensive care unit and 4 of whom were ventilated. The entire hospital was operated with a capacity of 131% and had a total of 64 patients. The facility has only 49 regularly licensed beds.

On Monday, CPH broke the record for the most COVID inpatients of the day for a total of 30.

Health officials widely agree that choosing to be vaccinated against COVID is the only best way to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death from the virus.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the antiviral drug Veklury as a COVID treatment for adults and some children. In addition, the FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for intravenous injection of monoclonal antibodies for adults and most children over the age of 12.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, currently marketed as Comirnaty, was fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August for all persons 16 years and older. Pfizer will continue to be available through an emergency use authorization in accordance with FDA guidelines for children ages 12-15.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson / Janssen shots are FDA approved for emergency use by people over the age of 18.

The FDA also approved a third dose of both the Pfizer and Modana vaccines for emergency use in immunocompromised people in August.

In addition, in September the FDA approved a Pfizer Shot booster dose. These are available to people over the age of 65, people over the age of 18 living in long-term care facilities, people over the age of 18 with underlying health, and people over the age of 18 working in a high-risk environment.

Primary care providers can determine the eligibility of the first vaccine series, as well as the third shot and booster dose of immunodeficiency.

Throughout the state, as of Tuesday, 60% of all people over the age of 12 were fully vaccinated against COVID. Another 64.8% had at least one shot.

Immunization rates in the Kenai Peninsula are lagging behind many other regions.

As of Tuesday, 50.2% of people over the age of 12 were fully vaccinated and another 54% had at least one vaccination. The only census-designated area with low immunization rates was the Matanuska-Susitna area on Wednesday, at 43.2%.

Because some Alaskans are boosted, DHSS has issued a disclaimer that vaccination rate data may be overestimated.



