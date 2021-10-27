FDA Panel recommends vaccines for children ages 5-11





Washington — A panel of advisors to the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended that regulators approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s 5- to 11-year-old coronavirus vaccine. As expected, if the FDA follows the panel’s advice in the coming days and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agrees, the Biden administration will extend vaccine access to all but the youngest Americans to many. Also provides booster shots. Biden administration officials say child doses are important to keep schools open and restore a normal sense of family and work life as the pandemic surges towards the end of the second year. thinking about. As the Delta variants decline and the daily heartbeat of infection and death diminishes, the administration wants to be seen fighting the virus and doing everything possible based on positive tendencies. Younger children begin to take shots when the number of cases of coronavirus is rapidly decreasing. However, public demand for pediatric vaccines is high, and some panel members are eager to protect infants alike, although infants are unlikely to become severely ill with Covid-19. Said.

Dr. Jayport Neu, medical director of Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, said he saw severely ill children and “frightened” parents in the intensive care unit. “I’m looking forward to doing something really to prevent that,” he said. The vote was 17-0, with one abstention. Federal regulators and scientists made a strong push, claiming that 8,300 children between the ages of 5 and 11 were hospitalized in Covid-19 and nearly 100 died during the pandemic process. Covid-19 is “the eighth highest murderer of children in this age group in the past year,” said Dr. Amanda Corn, Chief of CDC Vaccines. “The use of this vaccine prevents death, prevents entry into the ICU, and prevents serious long-term adverse effects on children.” In clinical trials aged 5 to 11 years, the vaccine showed a 90.7% efficacy rate in the prevention of symptomatic Covid-19, according to Pfizer data. Nonetheless, many advisory board members repeatedly looked at the risk of myocarditis in young vaccinated individuals and expressed concern about limited safety data. Myocarditis and pericarditis, inflammation of the lining around the heart, are associated with the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, especially in young men. Pfizer’s dose for young children is one-third of the strength given to people over the age of 12, and two shots are given every three weeks. Experts said it can reduce the risk of heart-related side effects.

Approval can occur within a few days if FDA regulators follow the Commission’s advice as usual. A panel of independent external experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and is expected to approve pediatric doses. The CDC, which sets the vaccine policy, may immediately recommend the deployment of shots. In a long pre-voting debate, some committee members asked whether all children of the age group really needed the vaccine or should be limited to children at high risk for severe Covid-19. I asked a question. Obesity or other risk factors. Dr. James EK Hildress, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mehary Medical College, said that many children between the ages of 5 and 11 may already have some immunity after being infected with the virus. He said the need for widespread vaccination of the strata may not be so urgent. “In a sense, it seems like we’re vaccinated children to protect adults, but the opposite should be true,” he said. “I believe that the most at-risk children need to be vaccinated, but vaccination of all children to achieve that seems a bit to me. . “ Dr. Hildress also lamented the fact that Pfizer’s pediatric trials contained few children in the minority group who were at high risk of bad outcomes for Covid-19. Members of some committees said they would like to recommend the vaccine to a smaller group of children, but were asked to simply determine if the benefits of pediatric injections outweigh the risks. Dr. Eric Rubin, an infectious disease expert at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, said: Dr. Paul Offit, a panel member who heads the Vaccine Education Center at the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital, made public health decisions affecting millions of children based on a study of just thousands of participants. Said that it would “wear down the nerves.”

However, he states: And we certainly know that there are many children aged 5-11 years who are vulnerable to this illness and can be ill, hospitalized, or even die from it. “ Dr. Peter Marks, who heads the department of the agency that oversees vaccine approval, told the Commission that nearly two million people in that age group are infected and one-third of those hospitalized need intensive care. Told. Committee members said they hoped that pediatric doses would not only keep elementary school children away from the hospital, but also reduce cases of viral infections and long covids. CDC viral disease expert Dr. Fiona Havers said the outbreak forced more than 2,000 schools to close between early August and October, affecting more than one million students. I told the panel. She said that the levels of neutralizing antibodies that are essential to prevent infection are higher than in children, but at least as likely as adults. She said there appear to be far more cases of childhood infections than publicly recorded. Dr. Havers added that the Covid-19 hospitalization rate for groups aged 5 to 11 is three times higher for black, Hispanic, and Native American children than for white children. What you need to know about Covid-19 booster shots Who is the target of booster shots? The FDA allows millions of recipients to booster shots. Pfizer-BioNTech, modern When Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Pfizer and Moderna recipients to be boosted include people over the age of 65 and young adults at high risk of severe Covid-19 due to their medical condition or place of work. Eligible Pfizer and Moderna recipients can get boosters at least 6 months after the second dose. All Johnson & Johnson recipients are eligible to receive a second shot at least two months after the first shot. Is it possible to switch the Covid vaccine to a booster? Yes. The FDA has renewed its authorization to allow healthcare providers to boost people with vaccines that are different from the ones they originally received. this is, “Mix and match.” Whether you receive Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or Pfizer-BioNTech, you will receive boosters for other vaccines. As a booster, regulators do not recommend one vaccine more than another. They also remain silent about whether it is desirable to use the same vaccine if possible. What are the underlying medical conditions that are the target of booster shots? The CDC states that the conditions covered by booster shots include: High blood pressure and heart disease. Diabetes or obesity; cancer or blood disorders; weakened immunity; chronic lung, kidney or liver disease; dementia and certain disorders. Pregnant women, current and former smokers are also eligible. What occupations are eligible for boosters? The FDA has approved boosters for workers who work at high risk of being exposed to potentially infected people. According to the CDC, this group includes: Education workers; Food and agriculture workers; Manufacturing workers; Correction workers; US Postal Service workers; Public transport workers; Grocery shop workers. Can I be vaccinated against the flu at the same time as the Covid vaccine or booster shot? Yes. According to the CDC, the Covid vaccine may be given at any time, and many pharmacies allow flu vaccinations to be scheduled at the same time as boosters. CDC also announced Data on blood samples From infants showing that 42% had coronavirus antibodies, they raised a question as to whether many were infected without symptoms. Developed innate immunity.. Dr. Havers said that the children tested had already received clinical care. May not represent a general pediatric population..

“During the delta wave, we saw the highest hospitalization rates in the age group of 5 to 11 years in September,” she said. “Obviously, there are still many sensitive children who are susceptible to severe illness.” It is unclear how many parents will immediately vaccinate elementary school students if they have the opportunity. Polls show that about one-third are eager to do so soon, and one-third prefer to wait. Since federal regulators cleared Pfizer vaccination for adolescents aged 12 to 15 in May, 46% have been fully vaccinated, compared to about 69% for adults. Many panel members said the safety and efficacy data were convincing enough for the government to provide shots and give parents choice. However, Dr. Michael G. Krilla, an employee of the National Institutes of Health who abstained from voting, said the government was adopting a “universal” approach. “For many children who have already experienced Covid, they are probably well protected. A single dose may be sufficient,” he said. “I think it’s very different for high-risk children.” Voting took place in a very charged atmosphere. As of early Tuesday, approximately 140,000 public comments on this issue were formally submitted to authorities. In contrast, only 66 comments were submitted before the Panel recommended booster immunization to adult recipients of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Over the weekend, panel members were flooded with messages from organized email campaigns urging them to vote against approval recommendations. The CDC warned members of its own panel of experts on Tuesday afternoon that it could be the target of a similar “misinformation campaign.”

Dr. Marks said the public had “strong feelings” about authorization, but the committee was only asked if they would allow the shot, not if they would require the shot. However, Dr. H. Cody Meissner, a panelist and head of the pediatric infectious disease department at Tufts Children’s Hospital, fears that state-level obligations will continue too quickly before sufficient safety data is collected. He said he was. And others questioned how well the government is tracking down harmful side effects, despite the guarantee that patterns of concern will be detected. FDA scientists mentioned the benefits of stopping Covid-19 at pediatric doses Generally outweighed the risk Of the most anxious side effects. Even in low-risk scenarios such as June, those hospitalized with Covid-19 are more likely to get sick and prolong than those with myocarditis caused by the vaccine, making the vaccine more effective. They said it was possible. Pfizer officials explained the safety data for about 4,500 children between the ages of 5 and 11 in two cohorts of approximately the same size. The first group was followed for about two months and the second group for about two and a half weeks. None of the children who participated in Pfizer’s clinical trials developed myocarditis or pericarditis, which was expected given the small size of the clinical trials and the rareness of these conditions. rice field. Federal health officials say that cases of heart disease are mild and tend to resolve quickly, and young people can also develop myocarditis from the virus itself. Pfizer sought to reassure the panel that pharmacists and other providers could handle shots of children. To reduce the risk of confusion, they will be color-coded, company officials said. Apoorva Mandavilli contributed a report from New York, and Carl Zimmer contributed a report from New Haven, Connecticut.

