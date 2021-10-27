Health
Rounding up of COVID-19: October 19th to October 25th | COVID19
The following COVID-19 information has been edited by local and state agencies from October 19th to October 25th.
Case
Watauga County reached a total of 5,929 cases as of October 25, an increase of 58 cases from last week. As of October 25, the number of active cases has decreased during the week, with 56 active cases.
AppHealthCare has not reported any new deaths from October 19th to October 25th. AppHealthCare reported one death on September 17th and one death on September 20th, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths among Watauga County residents to 37.
329 Triad Healthcare Preparation Union regions including Alexander, Allegany, Ash, Coldwell, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Gilford, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Sally, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin Reports being hospitalized, with 91 people in the ICU as of October 25.
AppHealthCare reported seven active clusters in Watauga County as of the last status update on October 22nd. In the COVID-19 status report, AppHealthCare reported the cluster at:
- Cumulative 15 Thunder Hill dormitories. The final positive result occurred on October 13th, with one case active at the time of the last report.
- Cumulative 10 Boon Standards. The final positive result occurred on October 12, with one case active at the time of the final report.
- Cumulative 12 Boon cottages. The final positive result occurred on October 14th, with one case active at the time of the last report.
The App State COVID-19 Dashboard reports 14 active COVID-19 cases for students and 2 for employees as of October 25. During the week ending October 25, 1,580 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Back positive. Since August 1, the university has conducted 17,504 COVID-19 tests on campus, with 550 (3.1 percent) returning positive.
vaccination
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports that Watauga County received 31,848 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines as of October 25. NCDHHS also reports that 29,753 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County. October 25th.
As of October 19, 57% of Watauga County’s population was at least partially vaccinated, and about 53% of the population was fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
App State reports that as of October 25, 64% of students were vaccinated and 94% of employees were vaccinated.
Status update
The $ 25 Summer Card Pilot Program, run by the North Carolina Department of Health and Welfare, has successfully encouraged COVID-19 vaccination, according to a study letter published by the authors of NCDHHS, Julius L’s leading center for COVID-19-related inequality. Did. Department of Biostatistics and Health Behavior at the Chambers Biomedical Biotechnology Research Institute at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
A research letter published today at JAMA Internal Medicine emphasizes the effectiveness of the $ 25 summer card program. This letter was one of the first to provide data on guaranteed financial incentives for COVID-19 vaccination.
“Within a week, this well-designed incentive program halved the reduction in COVID-19 vaccination experienced by North Carolina,” said Noel T. Brewer, Ph.D. in UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health. The doctor says. “Using guaranteed cash incentives is a best practice recommended by the CDC. A 70-year psychological study showing that rewards are most effective when offered immediately after an action. It is based on.”
During the one-week review period, COVID-19 vaccination decreased by only 26% at clinics offering $ 25 cards, but decreased by 51% elsewhere in the four counties where the program was tested. .. During the same period, vaccination decreased by 49% across the state.
A study of the incentive program guaranteed a $ 25 card to adults who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or drove someone at participating providers in four counties in North Carolina. The pilot program distributed 2,890 cards to vaccine recipients and 1,374 cards to drivers. After this assessment was conducted, the $ 25 Summer Card Program was switched to offering a $ 100 Card, and the $ 100 Summer Card Program data is not included in the author’s review.
Dr. Charlene Wong, Chief Health Policy Officer, NCDHHS at COVID-19, said: “The design of the $ 25 incentive pilot program in North Carolina helped ease transportation and other cost barriers to vaccination, especially for low-income Latin and black individuals.”
“We are pleased that North Carolina Central University is a key partner in North Carolina’s efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccination coverage through incentive vaccination clinics,” said William, HOPE Co-Program Director Julius L. Chambers Biomedical. Pilkinton, DPA, MPA, MA said. Institute for Biotechnology, North Carolina. “University staff have developed and conducted a clinic study that produced results that underscore the value of incentives to promote a more equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Of the 401 vaccinated people surveyed, 41% reported that the $ 25 card was an important reason for deciding to be vaccinated. Cards were more important to non-white and low-income respondents.
In addition, “the person driving me here today” was an important reason for 49% of respondents, more generally black, Hispanic, and low-income respondents. In particular, low-income earners and the elderly were likely to have been brought by the driver who received the cash card.
The letter on the findings, entitled “Guaranteed Financial Incentives for COVID-19 Vaccination: Pilot Program in North Carolina, USA,” co-authored by Charles A. Wong, MD, MSPH (NCDHHS), William Pilkington, and PhD. it was done. , (NCCU), Irene A. Doherty, PhD, MPH, (NCCU), Ziliang Zhu (UNC-Chapel Hill), Hattie Gawande (NCDHHS), Deepak Kumar, PhD (NCCU), and Noel T. Brewer, PhD (UNC) -Chapel Hill). NCDHHS funded vaccine data and programs, UNC-Chapel Hill analyzed vaccine data, and NCCU conducted research and research analysis.
