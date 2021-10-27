Alaska reports 11 COVID-19 deaths and nearly record hospitalizations on Tuesday





Alaska on Tuesday reported an additional 11 virus-related deaths, 753 new COVID-19 cases, and near-record levels of hospitalization. The case rate in Alaska over the last 7 days is the highest in the country, almost five times the national average. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. The deaths reported on Tuesday involved an Anchorage man in his 50s. Men and women from Anchorage in their 60s. Two women and one man from Anchorage over 80s. A Fairbanks man in his 50s. Fairbanks men in their 80s and above. Men and women from the Arctic in the 70’s. A non-resident in his 50s diagnosed with COVID-19 at Fairbanks. [Alaska Railroad rescinds employee vaccine mandate just days after announcing policy] A total of 688 residents and 26 non-residents in the state were killed by the virus. According to the CDC, Alaska has the ninth highest mortality rate per 100,000 people in the past week, but Alaska has the fourth lowest mortality rate in the country across the pandemic. data.. Although the state’s daily virus counts have recently leveled off, virus-related hospitalizations and deaths are usually several weeks behind the surge in cases, and hospital managers say the decline in cases is reflected in hospitalizations. It can take several weeks, he said. As of Tuesday, the hospital reported having 234 COVID-positive patients, including 37 on ventilators. Approximately 64.8% of eligible Alaska have been vaccinated at least once, and approximately 60% of eligible Alaska are considered fully vaccinated. On Tuesdays across the state, 9.32% of tests returned positive based on a 7-day moving average. [FDA advisers endorse reduced dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11]

