The location of the Mayo Clinic in western Wisconsin.Providing COVID-19 Vaccine Booster to More Eligible People





WEAU, Wisconsin-The May York Clinic Health System in western Wisconsin is providing more qualified COVID-19 vaccine boosters under the guidance of the Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Mayo Clinic has been offering Pfizer booster doses for three weeks, but now qualified individuals can receive the booster COVID-19 vaccine dose regardless of which vaccine series they initially completed. Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, family physician at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Onalaska, said: “But the COVID-19 vaccine mix-and-match strategy has been approved.” “Our Mayo Clinic Vaccine Specialist supports a mix-and-match strategy,” said Dr. Avi Nashberg, an infectious disease physician at the Mayo Clinic Health System. “This strategy provides the flexibility to provide boosters at sites where the supply of certain brands may be restricted, and nurses if patients request a different brand than the initial COVID-19 vaccination. Allows you to be more efficient. “ Vaccine boosters are eligible for: For the person who first received either Pfizer Also modern Vaccines, people over 65 years old, or people aged 18-64 years with a medical condition that increase the risk of serious illness of COVID-19, or people aged 18-64 years who are at high risk of COVID-19 exposure at work or at work Arrangement of human life.Booster doses are available to all these people 6 months After the completion of the original vaccine series.

For the first person to receive Johnson & Johnson Vaccine, anyone over the age of 18 can receive at least a booster dose Two months After receiving the first dose, regardless of risk factors or living environment Those who are eligible to receive the booster vaccine can use the patient online service to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine booster or call the Mayo Clinic Health System (608-392-7400) in southwestern Wisconsin to book. It is recommended to do. Wisconsin residents have a history of vaccines Wisconsin Immunization Registry Use your social security number. Copyright 2021 WEAU. all rights reserved.

