The surge in Michigan’s delta variants may be on the way, experts say.

Michigan’s fourth coronavirus surge caused by a highly contagious delta mutant Start to retreat After a steady increase in the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths for more than 3 months.

The 7-day average for new daily cases on Monday decreased to 3,210. This is about 500 new daily cases from the peak of October 13th, when the 7-day average reached a peak of 3,745 daily cases.

The trend is promising, but it may still be premature to declare it, said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, newly appointed Chief Health Officer of the State Department of Health.

“It will be known over time,” Bagdasarian told Free Press on Tuesday.

that is Virus infection According to the standards of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it remains high in all counties in the state.

And in Michigan, the percentage of positive tests remains high, despite a steady decline in new daily cases for nearly two weeks — plateau The average for the last two weeks over the seven days was about 11.3%. Hospitalization for the virus seems to be flat.

“Some of these indicators can cause delays, plateaus, slight dips, and even rises again,” said Bagdasarian, an epidemiologist of infectious diseases.

Joshua Petrie, an assistant professor at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, agreed.

“It’s possible,” he said, with the worst delta waves of the virus behind us in Michigan, where cold weather drives people indoors and the upcoming holidays turn into trips and large gatherings. It could be just calm before it spurs. This can increase the spread of the virus again.

“I think we still have to wait a bit longer …. When at a high case level, there is always a risk of rebounding, even if it’s declining. We can continue to decline or start bouncing back. Back up. It’s a little hard to predict. “

The effects of the delta variant on Michigan were less severe, and the curve for new daily cases was not as steep as the previous pandemic wave.

In March and April, when an alpha mutant, also known as the B.1.1.7 strain, swept the state, infection rates were nearly doubled, similar to viral hospitalization.

According to Bagdasarian, the state’s fourth surge was slowed by higher COVID-19 vaccination rates than previous surges. About 53.3% of State total population According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is now fully vaccinated.

By comparison, when the surge in alpha variants of the virus peaked in Michigan on April 14, only 23.3% of the state’s population was fully vaccinated. According to the CDC..

“This surge was clearly different from the other surges because of the slow surge we saw. That really rapid surge (which wasn’t),” said Bagdasarian. “And I think it really is due to the success of our vaccine deployment program.”

Michigan, who has some immunity from previous infections, also helped delay the recent surge curve, Petrie said. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 1.1 million Michiganers have confirmed cases of the virus. Report on monday..

“I think all these sources of immunity helped protect us from what’s happening in Delta, but vaccines are the easiest way to get that immunity,” he said.

Petrie is not convinced that the delta wave will be the last coronavirus surge at the University of Michigan.

“It wouldn’t be surprising if there was another small surge on the road, especially since only about 50% of the population is vaccinated,” he said. “So there are still a lot of vulnerable people out there, but hopefully we’re starting to get into a sort of more manageable, perhaps seasonal epidemic stage.”

For the time being, health officials recommend that health officials continue to wear masks indoors and, if eligible, receive the COVID-19 vaccine, said Chelsea Wooth, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Said.

“Recently, booster vaccinations for all vaccines have been approved, masking continues, and Michigan continues to be vaccinated. Approval for the Pfizer vaccine is expected for ages 5-11. , Michigan will do everything possible to prevent the spread of the vaccine. End the COVID-19 infection and this pandemic. “

US Food and Drug Administration Advisory Board Tuesday is recommended Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is granted an emergency use authorization for children aged 5-11 years.

The entire FDA must approve the recommendations before injecting shots into the arms of school children across the United States. It must also be reviewed by the CDC Advisory Board and approved by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

The CDC Vaccine Advisory Board will meet next week to weigh the data. If Pfizer’s vaccine exceeds all federal regulatory hurdles, children aged 5 to 11 years will be eligible for the initial coronavirus vaccine in early November.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an enforcement directive on Tuesday to speed up the ordering and distribution of pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine in anticipation of FDA and CDC hearings.

“This is a game changer that protects children when they continue to study directly in this year’s classroom, participate in extracurricular activities, or meet friends and family during the holiday season,” Whitmer said in a statement. Stated.

Vaccination of this young population can further reduce the spread of the virus, Petrie said.

“If we start vaccination in that group, it will not only help those children and keep them healthy, but it will also further reduce the transmission of the entire population,” Petrie said. .. “The larger the population that can be vaccinated, the faster we can move to more manageable and predictable scenarios.”

