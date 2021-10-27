What does the Covid-19 vaccine for younger children mean?Expert weighted





Many parents and children have questions about what it means to get this vaccine. Do vaccinated children still need to be masked at school? Can they meet more friends and oversleep now? And do young children really get the disease from Covid-19?

CNN: What do we know about the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years?

Dr. Liana Wen: According to data reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration, the Covid-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective against symptomatic illnesses in children of this young age group. That’s a very good thing, and once the vaccine is approved and vaccinated, it gives parents a lot of peace of mind that young children have a good protective layer.

CNN: Does that mean that once children are vaccinated, they can stop wearing masks at school? Wen: The CDC states that children must remain masked at school after being vaccinated. I think this is a position that needs to change over time, depending on local conditions. All protection can be thought of as a layer, much like wearing a layer when it’s cold outside. The colder you are, the more you have to wear to keep it warm. Some layers are better than others. A large number of viruses in the community increases the risk and requires many layers of protection. If the virus level is low, fewer layers are needed. Vaccines are the highest layer we have, so once young children are vaccinated, it makes sense to discuss other layers that they can replace. In areas with low community infections, it may make sense to revisit masking, especially if other layers such as testing are in place. This is especially true if all children in the class are known to be vaccinated. However, it will take some time for the children to get the vaccine. There are also many regions of the country where community propagation is high. I don’t think the mask will suddenly disappear when vaccines for younger children become available. Some schools don’t need masks anymore, but of course, just because you don’t need a mask doesn’t mean your child has to remove it. CNN: What about other social activities? Can young vaccinated children participate in more activities, such as oversleeping or going to the cinema? Wen: It depends on the level of risk tolerance of parents and family. Many families do not allow younger children to participate in higher-risk activities because their children have not yet been vaccinated. When a child is completely vaccinated, many parents may decide to add certain activities. Remember that you need two doses to be fully vaccinated and wait up to two weeks after the second dose. Perhaps the practice of these sports was done indoors, so parents separated their children from basketball and soccer. When a child is vaccinated, the risk of exposure is much lower and therefore may be determined to be worth the benefit to the child. If a child is vaccinated and oversleeps with other vaccinated children, the risk is much lower than before the children were vaccinated. In fact, after vaccination, all activities, including going to the movies, are much safer. Parents need to assess the medical risks of their home and discuss with their children what everyone can do after vaccination. Families with babies and children under the age of four, or families living with relatives of the elderly with immunodeficiency, continue to take precautionary measures, such as avoiding a crowded indoor environment with people of unknown vaccination status. You may decide that. On the other hand, families who are now all fully vaccinated and generally healthy can choose to regain many pre-pandemic activities. CNN: Is the vaccine safe for children aged 5 to 11 years? What side effects should they expect? Wen: so so study Vaccines for more than 2,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have been found to be safe and have the same types of side effects found in adults. These side effects include arm pain, redness at the injection site, malaise, fever, chills, and headache. They are generally the worst 24 hours after vaccination and disappear within a few days. Importantly, there were no examples of myocarditis or myocardial inflammation in this study. However, myocarditis is rare and may not be seen in studies of this size. Because inflammatory disease is primarily associated with the Pfizer vaccine among young men under the age of 30, myocarditis may be detected as more children are vaccinated. It is important to note that myocarditis also occurs in Covid-19. We also need to weigh the potential risks of vaccine-related myocarditis against the benefits of vaccines that prevent many of the problems associated with this disease. CNN: What about the long-term side effects of the vaccine? Wen: The Covid-19 vaccine has been given to hundreds of millions of people around the world since December. Side effects are seen in the first few weeks of administration, not in the months following administration. We also have experience with many other pediatric immunizations that follow the same pattern. Therefore, there is no scientific or physiological reason to believe that the vaccine causes long-term side effects. On the other hand, we know that the coronavirus itself causes long-term problems, including children. CNN: What about children aged 5 to 11 living with younger siblings who are not yet vaccinated? How do they still need to handle the risk? Wen: Parents need to make decisions about what level of risk they can tolerate. Many may continue to take additional precautions, but especially vaccinated children are fully vaccinated because they know that vaccinated children are better protected. If you are only dating other inoculated children, you can decide to resume some extracurricular lessons and allow some indoor activities to be done again, that too. CNN: What do you say to parents who are still hesitant to vaccinate their children? Wen: got it! All of us parents want to do their best for their children. I think it’s important to point out that children can get very sick with Covid-19 and can actually get sick.According to the data presented in October 26 FDA meeting There are 1.8 million Covid-19 outbreaks in the age group of 5-11 years. More than 8,000 children of this age have been hospitalized and tragically, 143 people died .. Although many have an underlying condition, about one-third of children with severe illness were generally healthy. All we do for our children is to weigh the risks and benefits. Consider the known risks of Covid-19, along with the benefits of the vaccine. For my family, we want young children to be vaccinated when permitted. That way, you can resume many of the activities you have put on hold without worrying about your children. For many other families, there is a great deal of relief if their children are vaccinated and have this excellent level of protection against potentially deadly illnesses. If you are not sure, it is always advisable to consult a pediatrician. In the meantime, do so for all adults and older children who are eligible for vaccination.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/27/health/kids-five-to-eleven-covid-vaccine-wellness/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos