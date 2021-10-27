Pandemic drinking, alcohol sales surge liver transplant, research





The national list of people seeking liver transplants soared during the coronavirus pandemic, 50% higher than originally predicted before COVID-19 affected the country. A study published Tuesday by researchers at the University of Michigan – Published in JAMA Network Open – We found a positive correlation between an increase in the number of people on the liver waiting list and an increase in alcohol retail sales during the pandemic. People seeking liver transplants experience alcoholic hepatitis – the liver stops processing alcohol and instead produces toxic chemicals that cause inflammation and kill the healthy hepatocytes needed to survive. In a new study, researchers compared the exact number of new people on the US organ transplant list between March 2020 and January 2021 with the predicted number based on pre-pandemic data. Researchers then correlated national monthly retail alcohol sales records from January 2016 to 2021. Almost one in five people report “heavy drinking”.Americans use alcohol to deal with pandemic stress “We can’t confirm a causal relationship, but this disproportionate increase with increased alcohol sales may indicate a relationship with a known increase in alcohol misuse in COVID-19,” the researchers said. Is writing. It is associated with increased alcohol misuse in COVID-19 and highlights the need for public health interventions for excessive alcohol intake. “ Alcoholic hepatitis is a condition that often develops after years of heavy drinking. However, it can occur even after a short period of excess. Scientists are not sure why this condition occurs in certain people. This study is consistent with previous pandemic studies. Report nearly 1 in 5 Americans looking at “heavy drinking” Deal with it as recently as April. NS Research by RAND Corporation. Last fall, the frequency of alcohol consumption in the United States increased by 14% compared to before the pandemic. Studies show that women in particular increased drinking days by 41%. NS Survey published on Monday Different results were found, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Department. American adults claim to have consumed about the same amount of alcohol during the pandemic, at least in the fourth quarter of 2020. Contribution: Grace Hauck

