Dr. Hillary Encourages Pregnant Women to Get Covid-19 Vaccination

Dr. Hillary is calling on pregnant women across the UK to book a Covid-19 vaccine if they haven’t done so already.

ITV residents were talking about how important it is for women who expect their babies to be jabbed to protect their health.

Health editors and qualified doctors who appeared in Good Morning Britain via videolink from their home in London this morning need to be vaccinated by presenters Richard Madeley and Rambilsin for pregnant women to protect themselves and their foets.

Dr. Hillary said: “We know that the vast majority of pregnant women suffering from Covid’s serious illness, almost all of whom are unvaccinated, can help achieve proper vaccination development during pregnancy. There is a problem.

"The number continues to grow and there is a lot of data from both the United States and the United Kingdom that vaccination of pregnant women is safe and effective. It reduces hospitalization. It protects mothers and babies. And there is no evidence that there is anything. The long-term effects of vaccination on either the baby or the mother."

Some people experience the side effects of Covid-19 vaccination, but the benefits of having a jab outweigh the side effects, Dr. Hillary explained.

“We know that the risk of Covid-19 is much greater than the risk of vaccination,” he said. “We have vaccinated tens of thousands of pregnant women worldwide and almost all of those vaccinated cases have no recorded serious side effects. Therefore, the protection given to mothers and babies. Is considered to be far greater than any risk of side effects from the vaccine.

“The side effects are the same as everyone else in pregnancy, but the majority of women hospitalized during pregnancy at Covid are not vaccinated.”

Dr. Hillary attributed some pregnant women’s concerns to the era of thalidomide, which was given to some pregnant women in the late 1950s and early 1960s to help treat morning sickness, and ultimately worldwide. He said more than 10,000 babies were born with severe deformity. , And thousands of miscarriages.

“I think this is like a legacy from the time of thalidomide. People remember the use of drugs that had serious effects on the foetation,” he said.

“This is not a drug. We are talking about vaccines. Vaccines provoke an immune response and that is what they are intended for. There is no reason for mRNA vaccines or other vaccines currently approved. Covid has long-term adverse effects on mothers and babies.

“What we know is that Covid-19 has a high number of cases and is a real risk with very serious acute complications, followed by Long Covid. Pregnant women are vaccinated. It is important to get vaccinated and I think there is a lot of information available at this time. Give people consent, explanations and informed outlets for vaccination. “

What is the official advice on the Covid-19 vaccine for pregnant women?

In the “Covid-19 Vaccination and Pregnancy” section of the Welsh Public Health / NHS Welsh website, the Welsh Public Health Service said: “If you are pregnant, you should consider vaccination.

“We encourage you to read the decision support of the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. [here] : Before joining the vaccination appointment. The information in this aid will help you make informed decisions. If you have further questions, please consult your midwife or GP.

“The vaccine does not contain microorganisms that can grow in the body, so it does not infect the fetus in the womb. It is not possible to catch Covid-19 from the vaccine. The Covid-19 vaccine ensures that It has been given to many people to meet. Strict standards of efficacy and safety. Future research will provide more information.

“You don’t have to avoid getting pregnant after receiving the Covid-19 vaccination. Getting a Covid-19 vaccination does not replace the workplace risk assessment that working pregnant staff should have. . “





When should pregnant women be vaccinated against Covid-19?

The Welsh Public Health Service said: “An independent group of experts, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), advised that pregnant women should be given the Covid-19 vaccine at the same time as people of the same age or clinical risk group. bottom.

“The vaccine has not yet been tested in clinical trials in pregnant or lactating women, although more than 110,000 pregnant women in the United States have been vaccinated with the Physer or Moderna vaccine. Vaccination with these two vaccines is very effective in preventing Covid-19 infections, as no safety issues have been identified.

“People who have already started vaccination and received a second vaccination during pregnancy should be vaccinated twice with the same vaccine unless there are serious side effects after the first vaccination.

“Other vaccines, such as whooping cough and the flu vaccine, have been given to millions of pregnant women and have been found to be safe for them and their babies. Vaccination is your choice. Benefits of Covid-19 for some pregnant women-19 Vaccination is especially important. “

What is the risk of Covid-19 infection during pregnancy?

NHS Wales and Public Health Wales say pregnant women are more likely to be hospitalized or seriously ill if they catch Covid, especially in late pregnancy, compared to non-pregnant people. ..

In addition, pregnant women with underlying health are at an even higher risk of serious illness.

Approximately two-thirds of pregnant women who test positive for Covid-19 do not report any symptoms, but some pregnant women become seriously ill and may be hospitalized for Covid-19. This is especially true for women with underlying disorders.

Can I get the vaccine if I’m breastfeeding?

The Welsh Public Health Service said: “The benefits of breastfeeding are well known and the Covid-19 vaccine is not known to pose a risk to breastfeeding.

“Expert advice from the World Health Organization (WHO) is that breastfeeding women can be vaccinated, but information on the safety of using the Covid-19 vaccine during breastfeeding. Not many yet. If you are breastfeeding or are planning to breastfeed, you can continue breastfeeding after vaccination. “

