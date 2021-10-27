Is venison high in cholesterol?Everything you need to know

Venison is a type of hunting meat known for its earthy taste and smooth texture. Being leaner than other types of lean meat, it also has low cholesterol and you may be wondering if it fits a good diet for your heart. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the cholesterol content of venison and how it overlaps with other types of meat.

Cholesterol is a type of fat that your body naturally produces. It is also found in certain animal foods. High levels of cholesterol in the blood can increase the risk of heart disease, although small amounts are required for functions such as hormones and cell production ( 1 , 2 ). Amount of cholesterol What is contained in venison depends on the cut. For example, shoulder and rib meat contains more cholesterol than lean cuts such as loin and round steak. The amount of cholesterol in different types of 3 ounces (85 grams) of serving is: 3 , Four , Five , 6 , 7 , 8 ): far: 67 mg

67 mg Shoulder mass: 96mg

96mg tenderloin: 75mg

75mg Top round: 72 mg

72 mg ground: 83mg

The amount of cholesterol in venison and other meats depends on several factors, including the particular cut of the meat and how it is cooked. For example, cooking venison with cholesterol-containing fats such as lard and butter can increase the total amount of cholesterol in the diet ( 9 , Ten ). In general, venison has slightly higher cholesterol than most other types of meat, including beef and pork. Still, the difference is negligible. Let’s take a closer look at the nutritional content of 3 ounces (85 grams) of several types of minced meat (85 grams). 7 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 ): Venison has fewer calories than all other types of meat. It is also rich in about 22.5 grams of protein per serving. Venison contains cholesterol, but has less total and saturated fat than beef, pork, and mutton. This can be a better option if you have a good heart diet or if you are limiting your intake of saturated fat. Although eating saturated fat is not directly related Heart diseaseMay increase levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol, which can be a risk factor for heart disease ( 16 ). summary Venison contains slightly more cholesterol than other types of meat, but has less total and saturated fat.

Venison provides slightly more cholesterol than other types of meat, but the difference is negligible. In addition, venison has less calories and saturated fat than other types of lean meat, such as beef, pork, and mutton. Therefore, if you enjoy it moderately, you can get a good meal for your heart. Still, if you’re trying to reduce your cholesterol intake, it’s a good idea to stick to finer cuts such as loin and round steak. However, the increase in intake Red meat Includes both treated and untreated varieties — may be associated with an increased risk of heart disease and stroke ( 17 , 18 ). For this reason, the American Heart Association has decided to limit the consumption of fish, shellfish, skinless chicken, and trimmed lean meat to less than 5.5 ounces (156 grams) per day as part of a healthy diet. Recommended ( 19 ). summary Venison lean cuts can be reasonably enjoyed as part of a low-cholesterol, heart-healthy diet, but it is best to limit the overall intake of lean meat.