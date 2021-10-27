Cleveland Clinic Tests Breast Cancer Vaccine





October 27, 2021-Researchers at Cleveland Clinic launch a new study to test vaccines aimed at preventing triple-negative breast cancer, The most aggressive and deadly form of illness. First phase of Clinical trial Determine the strength of vaccination A dose that patients with early-stage triple-negative breast cancer can tolerate. It also examines the body’s immune response to the vaccine. “We hope that this study will lead to more advanced trials to determine the efficacy of the vaccine against this highly aggressive type of breast cancer,” said Principal Investigator G. Thomas Bad, MD. rice field. In the statement.. Triple negative breast cancer According to the Cleveland Clinic, it usually does not respond to hormone therapy or targeted treatments. It accounts for about 12% to 15% of all breast cancers, but has a high breast cancer-related mortality rate and a high recurrence rate. Severe breast cancer is twice as likely to occur in black women, the clinic said. About 70% to 80% of women with a mutation in the BRCA1 gene have triple-negative breast cancer. Researchers have finally found a vaccine developed at Anixa Biosciences Healthy woman This is to prevent the development of triple-negative breast cancer in the first place. The vaccine targets the breast-specific lactation protein α-lactalbumin. This is usually not seen after breastfeeding, but it is present in most triple-negative breast cancers. Shot activates the immune system against this “retired” protein and provides protection against new tumors by the protein. This study Immune system Against protein According to the clinic, it was safe and effective in preventing breast tumors in mice. Studies have also found that a single vaccine can prevent the development of breast tumors and stop the growth of existing tumors.Original research Was announced in Nature medicine In 2010, it was funded by charitable donations from more than 20,000 people over the last 12 years. New research at the Cleveland Clinic is funded by the Department of Defense and is open to non-clinic patients. The first phase of the study will include 18 to 24 patients who have completed treatment for early-stage triple-negative breast cancer in the last three years and who have no tumor but are considered to be at high risk of recurrence.

During the study, participants will be vaccinated three times every two weeks. According to the clinic, they will be vaccinated with different doses and will monitor side effects and immune response. Researchers estimate that the study will be completed in September 2022. Subsequent clinical trials will test the vaccine in cancer-free women who are at high risk for triple-negative breast cancer. Usually, these women have mutations in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene and are at increased family risk for breast cancer. “This vaccine approach represents a potential new way to control breast cancer,” said Dr. Vincent Tuohy, the lead inventor of the vaccine and immunologist at Cleveland Clinic, in a statement. .. He said the vaccine could be applied to other types of cancer tumors, but it will probably take decades for these clinical trials to bear fruit. “Our translational research program focuses on developing vaccines to prevent age-related diseases such as breast, ovarian and endometrial cancers,” he said. “If successful, these vaccines could transform the way we control adult-onset cancers and increase life expectancy.” Details on eligibility criteria and registration for the study are as follows: Available at ClinicalTrials.gov..

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/breast-cancer/news/20211027/cleveland-clinic-breast-cancer-vaccine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos