State reports 620 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 additional deaths





State health officials reported 620 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and seven more deaths as the current wave of infection shows little sign of retreat. The average number of cases in 7 days is about 459, which is almost the same as this time last month. In Maine, the total number of cases continues to be high, even if there is a downward trend in other states, partly due to the lack of testing in these states. Testing is slowing down in many southern states. According to the latest data from the US CDC, the average 7-day case rate in Maine is 241 per 100,000, 14th among all states, but well above 139 cases per 100,000 nationwide. increase. The high total on Wednesday follows the 882 cases reported in the three days from Saturday to Monday. This is a slight decrease from recent daily cases, but is consistent with other weekend sums. In addition, 25 deaths were reported on Tuesday, but all but 6 occurred earlier this month and were added after regular reviews of all death certificates. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 102,469 confirmed or estimated cases of COVID-19 in Maine, with 1,154 deaths, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine. Both are one of the lowest per capita in any state. Hospitalizations fell slightly to 209 on Wednesday, 74 of which were critical care and 34 were ventilators, but remain at high levels despite a declining national trend. According to the US CDC, the average number of hospital stays in the US for seven days is 46,777. This is an 11% decrease over the last seven days, about half the average seen in early September when delta surges dominated most states. People hospitalized with COVID-19 are overwhelmingly unvaccinated or vaccinated, but are older and in other serious health conditions. In Maine, healthcare providers are forced to adapt not only to increasing COVID patients, but also to ongoing workforce challenges. on Tuesday, Maine Health staffThe parent organization of Portland’s Maine Medical Centers and other hospitals said that about one-third of all elective surgery was delayed and there was a backlog of 1,500 procedures. Other hospitals are also temporarily reducing some services. “Some of these delays will be exacerbated,” said Dr. Joan Boomsma, Chief Medical Officer at Maine Health. Dr. Niraveshire, Director of the Main CDC, will host a media briefing Wednesday at 2:00 pm. In terms of vaccination, the pace is accelerating in Maine this week as all three vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, have been added or approved for boosters. As of Wednesday, Maine had administered a final dose of 915,285 vaccines. It accounts for 68.1 percent of all residents and 77.3 percent of eligible people over the age of 12. In addition, according to the CDC, 78,998 people have received a third dose so far. By next week, the Pfizer vaccine may be approved for children aged 5 to 11 years. Although the overall immunization rate in Maine is high, there are still pockets in the state with many unvaccinated individuals. This story will be updated ” Previous Nor’easter knocks out power to thousands of coastal Mainers Next ”

Little damage has been reported, and some outages in central Maine have been reported as regional Nor’easter brushes.

