MN’s COVID-19: The outlook is still hopeful. State-prepared vaccine for children ages 5-11

Three things you need to know:

1,810 newly confirmed or possible cases, 31 newly reported deaths

16,790 known active cases. Currently hospitalized 911

74.6 percent of residents 16 years and older who received at least one vaccination

Despite some trend lines getting higher, Minnesota’s overall COVID-19 data shows that the worst of the current wave may be over. State officials are now focusing vaccination on some of the state’s youngest and soon-to-be-qualified residents.

Known active cases occurred on Wednesday at 16,790, with 1,810 new cases reported daily. Both indicators have dropped to the lowest point in more than a month.

According to MPR News calculations, the rate of COVID-19 testing returning to positive is stable at less than 7%. This is above the 5% that authorities are concerned about, but there are no signs of a surge yet.

Hospitalization continues to recede from recent highs.

The number of beds exceeded 1,000 earlier this month Great pressure on state understaffed care systemsHowever, hospitalization is immersed in reports posted throughout the week. Currently, 911 people in Minnesota hospitals are infected with COVID. 220 needs intensive care.

State public health leaders continue to emphasize that Minnesota’s COVID-19 numbers are still relatively high and could surge further. They continue to warn Minnesotans about their illness and urge them to be vaccinated if they qualify.

Driven by a highly contagious delta mutation, all states except Cook County in the Arrowhead region show high levels of COVID-19 infection. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

The state’s death toll was 8,612, including 31 newly reported deaths on Wednesday. Death usually follows a surge in cases and hospitalizations. In the past COVID-19 wave, this was the last major indicator to improve.

Thanks to vaccination, Minnesota is still in a better position than between the fall and spring spikes. Over 73% of state citizens over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and 70% have been fully vaccinated.

However, the struggle to vaccinate more Minesotans continues, leaving large gaps in vaccination rates between regions and counties.

State Preparatory Vaccines for Children 5-11 Years Old

State officials say they are preparing to vaccinate thousands of Minnesota children between the ages of 5 and 11 after the Federal Regulatory Commission has given the first OK to use the Pfizer vaccine. increase.

Governor Tim Walz said in a statement Wednesday that state health providers are ready to begin vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 with the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine when federal recommendations are finalized next week. Stated.

Based on the timeline, the provider says it’s ready to give a shot as early as November 4th. There are about 500,000 children in that age group. Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said this week that after federal officials gave a green light, Minnesota could prepare 170,000 ammunition.

Malcolm called future vaccination efforts “really good news” in efforts to protect children from COVID, with more than 45,000 pediatric cases reported since July in Minnesota, with 300 cases. He pointed out that he was hospitalized.

In Dakota County, authorities expect to be able to provide children with about 200 doses during the week of November 8. That number could fluctuate over the next week depending on demand, said county public health supervisor Christine Leeds.

Parents can also expect their children to have the opportunity to be vaccinated at school, Lee said.

“What we are working on is trying to bridge the gap between primary care clinics and pediatric clinics,” Lee added. “So the difference this time is that there are providers who can offer more vaccines than when we started out as adults.”

Dr. Nipney Rajapakse states that children are far less likely to become seriously ill, hospitalized or die of COVID-19 than adults. Mayo Clinic pediatric infectious disease specialist.

“It’s relatively rare for children to reach the ICU or die of COVID-19,” she said. “But after all, talking to parents and children, it’s not really unusual if it’s your own child sitting in the ICU’s bed.”

Rajapakse said clinical trials have shown that some children may experience mild side effects from the Pfizer vaccine, such as leg and arm pain and malaise.

She added that vaccination of children with the virus also reduces COVID-19 infection and limits the chances that the virus must mutate to a more contagious or more deadly one.

Listen to Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing from state public health leaders: