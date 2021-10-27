Health
Toronto Public Health Launches Online Reservation System for Influenza Vaccine Clinic by Reservation – City of Toronto
news release
October 27, 2021
Today, Toronto Public Health (TPH) has launched an annual online influenza vaccine reservation system to allow residents to schedule appointments for TPH’s annual influenza vaccine clinic. The TPH Influenza Vaccine Clinic is offered at five herd immunity clinics in the City of Toronto and is only available by appointment.
The TPH Influenza Vaccine Clinic will be available from this week to the end of December. All Toronto residents who wish to be vaccinated against the flu can also be vaccinated at clinics and participating pharmacies.
Annual influenza vaccination is important to protect vulnerable populations from more serious illnesses. This includes the elderly, individuals with chronic and existing health conditions, residents of nursing homes and chronic care facilities, children aged 6 months to 5 years, and pregnant women.
Influenza, also called influenza, can spread to others before symptoms appear. Influenza, like COVID-19, spreads from person to person by coughing or sneezing, or by small droplets produced by contact with contaminated hands, surfaces, or objects. Typical flu symptoms include high fever, chills, sore throat, cough, and muscle aches. Other common symptoms include headache, loss of appetite, and tiredness. Influenza symptoms can be difficult to distinguish from COVID-19 symptoms without testing.
Recovery from the flu usually takes 1 week to 10 days, but it can worsen existing health conditions such as asthma and heart disease, develop more serious health problems such as pneumonia, and rarely become fatal. in some cases.
The flu vaccine is free for people over 6 months of age who live, work, or attend school in Ontario. No health card is required at the TPH Clinic.Influenza clinic reservations are possible online
More information about influenza is available here.
Quote:
“We are doing everything we can to make our residents accessible to the flu vaccine. Getting this annual vaccination will help protect you from the flu – this Is even more important this year to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Get the flu shot as soon as possible. All the pharmacies, clinics and clinics in the city that helped administer the flu vaccine. Thank you. “
– Mayor John Tory
“Over the past year and a half, we’ve learned a lot about the steps we can take to protect ourselves from infections. One of the best ways to reduce the risk of influenza is to get the flu as soon as possible. To be vaccinated. Influenza vaccines will be available by appointment at clinics, pharmacies, and our mass immunity clinics. I want all Toronto citizens to protect themselves and their loved ones. We recommend that you get an injection. “
– Councilor Joe Cressy (Spadina-Fort York), Chairman of the Toronto Health Commission
“Influenza vaccination is one of the best ways to prevent yourself and others from getting the flu. This behavior is medical because we are infected with COVID-19. It’s more important than ever to protect the system and make medical resources available to those in need. In addition to getting the flu vaccine every year now, wash your hands frequently. Covering coughing and squeezing and staying home when sick are important ways to reduce the spread of influenza and COVID-19. These steps are to wear a mask when physical distance cannot be maintained. In addition to doing, it helps protect you and the people around you. “
– Dr. Eileen de Villa, Medical Officer of Toronto
