Advantages, disadvantages, results, etc.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting women around the world. It is estimated that there will be 281,550 new diagnoses of breast cancer in the United States in 2021. If you are diagnosed with breast cancer, you may be familiar with testing for biomarkers such as HER2 and hormone receptors. Your doctor may order a test for tumor markers during treatment. Tumor markers can inform your doctor about the level of cancer activity in your body. Learn more about breast cancer tumor marker tests, when they are used, and what the results mean.

Tumor markers are usually proteins produced by cancer cells, many of which are found in the blood. Some examples of such tumor markers for breast cancer are: CA15-3 and CA27.29: CA15-3 and CA27.29 are two related markers that are mass-produced by breast cancer cells. Thus, when they are found in the blood, they can signal the presence of breast cancer.

Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA): It is a commonly used marker for colorectal cancer. However, it can also be applied to other types of cancer, including breast cancer.

CA 125: CA 125 is the most frequently associated marker for ovarian cancer, but it can also be a sign of breast cancer. In addition, some of the tumor may break and circulate in the blood. These circulating tumor cells (CTCs) can also be used as tumor markers. A high amount of CTC in the blood may mean that the cancer has grown and spread.

Tumor marker tests can be used by doctors to measure the level of cancer activity in the body. This information is useful in the following cases: Assess how your cancer responds to your current treatment

See if your cancer has spread to other areas (Transferred).

Determine if the cancer that was in remission has recurred (recurrence). Tumor marker testing may help determine treatment. For example, elevated tumor markers may indicate that your current treatment is not working. Your doctor may use this information to switch or adjust treatment. In addition, an increase in tumor markers may indicate a recurrence of the cancer. This may encourage your doctor to resume treatment.

Tumor marker test results can be informative, but not conclusive. Poor results do not mean that you do not have or have cancer. For example, CA15-3 is elevated in less than 50 percent of people with early-stage breast cancer and 80 percent of people with metastatic breast cancer. This means that there are quite a few people who receive the results of normal tumor markers while still suffering from cancer. Similarly, high results do not necessarily mean that the cancer is growing and spreading, or that your treatment is not working. This is because various non-cancerous conditions can increase the levels of some tumor markers. For that reason, the American Society of Clinical Oncology currently does not recommend using tumor markers to screen, diagnose, or detect cancer recurrence. They note that some tumor marker tests, such as CA 15-3 / CA 27.29 and CEA, may be used in conjunction with other tests to guide treatment decisions for metastatic breast cancer. Testing for tumor markers can also be expensive. A 2015 survey of 39,650 people with early-stage breast cancer found that those who had at least one tumor marker test had about 29 percent higher medical costs. Finally, receiving high results can be painful. Additional follow-up tests to determine the cause of the elevated markers can also lead to anxiety. Regardless of the test results, additional tests are needed to guide treatment decisions. It is important to discuss testing for tumor markers with your doctor and learn about the benefits and limitations before taking the test.

Tumor marker testing for breast cancer can be done with a simple blood sampling, similar to what you did in the usual physical exam. This is what you expect. Preparing for tumor marker testing: Generally, there are no special preparations that need to be done before blood collection. However, it is advisable to talk to your doctor about prescription, over-the-counter medications, or the supplements you are taking. What to expect during a tumor marker test: Blood is collected from a vein in the arm. The whole process only takes a few minutes. Here's what you can expect: The person who collects blood disinfects the area where the needle is placed. You will be asked to wrap a rubber band around your upper arm to make a fist. This causes the veins in the arm to stick out, making it easier to insert the needle. A needle is inserted into the vein of the arm. It is attached to a test tube that collects blood samples. When a blood sample is collected, the needle is pulled out of the vein. Pulling out the needle can cause a small amount of bleeding. You will be asked to use gauze to apply pressure to that area. The bandage is then placed on the gauze. Plan to leave the bandage on for a few hours. What to expect after a tumor marker test: When blood is drawn, blood samples are sent to the lab for testing for tumor markers. The results will be sent to your doctor, who will contact you to examine them. Bruises and swelling can occur around where the needle is inserted. This usually disappears after a day or so.

The time it takes to receive the results depends on the lab you are testing. Your doctor can let you know when you expect your results. When the results are ready, they will contact you to investigate them. Tumor markers are associated with cancer cells, so higher results may be indicators of the following: Your current treatment is not working effectively

There are more cancers

Your cancer has spread to other areas The table below shows normal and high test results for some of the tumor markers mentioned above. Keep in mind that tumor marker testing is not definitive on its own. For this reason, doctors should consider the results of other tests and individual circumstances before deciding how to move forward. Here are some examples of other tests: