Health
Valuations, risk factors and recommendations
Breast cancer occurs when breast cells begin to grow and divide out of control. With the exception of some types of skin cancer, it is the most common cancer affecting women in the United States.
according to
However, for some people, the risk of breast cancer is increased. These individuals are said to be at high risk for breast cancer.
Learn what it means to be at high risk for breast cancer, what are the high-risk factors, and recommendations for early detection of cancer in high-risk people.
Currently, there is no standardized approach to assessing an individual’s breast cancer risk. However, there are some tools that can help doctors identify people at high risk for breast cancer.
Breast cancer risk assessment tools are largely based on individual and family medical history. However, other factors are also taken into account. Here are some examples of commonly used tools:
- Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Tool (BCRAT), also known as Gail Model
- International Breast Cancer Intervention Study (IBIS) Risk Calculator, also known as the Tyrer-Cuzick Model
- Claus model based on cancer and steroid hormone research
Risk assessment tools provide a variety of measurements. These include 5-year risk, 10-year risk, and lifetime risk.
What is considered high risk may vary from place to place. In the United States, people at risk of an estimated 5 years 1.67% or more It is usually considered high risk.
Doctors consider several factors to determine if they are at high risk for breast cancer. With the exception of pregnancy history and radiation exposure, all these factors are something you cannot change:
- Family history: The risk is high if you have one or more close relatives, such as parents, siblings, or children with breast cancer.
- Genetics: Inherited Genetic mutation Those related to familial cancer syndrome, especially BRCA1 Also BRCA2, Greatly increases the risk of developing breast cancer.
- Year: The risk of breast cancer increases with age.
- Personal education: A personal history of a particular breast condition increases the risk of breast cancer. These include:
- Menstruation and pregnancy history: Starting menstruation at an early age, menopause later, and having no children are associated with an increased risk of breast cancer.
- Breast density: have Rich breasts Mammograms increase the risk of breast cancer.
- Radiation exposure: If you receive Radiation therapy Breast cancer between the ages of 10 and 30 is at increased risk of breast cancer.
Keep in mind that there is no standardized way to determine the risk of breast cancer. Breast cancer risk assessment tools are important in helping to estimate risk, but they usually do not take into account all of the above factors.
For example, the BCRAT tool requires information about age, family history of breast cancer, menstrual history and pregnancy history. However, we do not use information about genetics, personal history of breast condition, or radiation exposure.
Therefore, in addition to the results of one or more risk assessment tools, doctors will better assess breast cancer risk by assessing other details from your personal history, family history, and lifestyle.
People at high risk for breast cancer can benefit from additional monitoring or screening. This helps in early detection and treatment of breast cancer.
Doctors can also postpone screening tests to six months and increase surveillance to twice a year instead of once a year. For example, we may recommend mammograms in January and MRI in June.
Current,
- Patients with a lifetime risk of breast cancer of 20 to 25 percent or more based on risk assessment tools
- Individuals with known mutations BRCA1 Also BRCA2 Or someone with a known relative BRCA1 Also BRCA2 mutation
- People who received radiation therapy to the chest between the ages of 10 and 30
- Persons with personal or family history of the following family cancer syndrome:
- Bannayan-Riley Rubarkaba Syndrome
There are advantages to using both types of screening techniques.But Breast MRI Likely to find cancer, it may miss changes Mammogram Detect
Moreover,
If this is the case, talk to your doctor about when to start breast cancer screening and whether breast MRI should be included.They can take your other Risk factor Take into account to determine the best course of action.
People at high risk of breast cancer are at higher risk of developing breast cancer than those at average risk. There are various risk assessment tools that can help you estimate the risk of breast cancer.
Family history and genetics are some of the most important factors in determining whether a person is at high risk for breast cancer. Other factors such as age, specific breast history, and breast density also affect.
People at high risk for breast cancer can benefit from annual mammograms and breast MRIs to help detect breast cancer early. Always consult your doctor if you are concerned that you may be at high risk for breast cancer.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health/breast-cancer/high-risk-breast-cancer
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]