The pandemic in British Columbia is “almost stable,” says an independent modeling group.

Article content
According to an independent modeling group, the COVID-19 pandemic is “nearly stable” in British Columbia, with infection rates slowly declining from the peak of the fourth wave in September.
The COVID-19 infection in children under the age of 10, which surged in September, has “significantly reversed,” the group said.
According to an independent modeling group, the COVID-19 pandemic is “nearly stable” in British Columbia, with infection rates slowly declining from the peak of the fourth wave in September.
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
so report According to the BCCOVID-19 modeling group released Wednesday, new cases have declined by about 2% per day, the largest decline in the Interior Health, Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions.
Sarah Otto, an epidemiologist at the University of British Columbia, said:
Predictions predict that cases will decline across the state over the next three weeks, including the northern part, which had the highest infection rates in the state in recent months, the northern part, which overwhelmed hospital beds and overwhelmed the healthcare system. increase.
According to the report, higher vaccination rates and safety measures such as indoor masking and area restrictions implemented in Northern Health and Interior Health areas helped stabilize the number of cases.
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
According to Otto, the data also show that the COVID infection in children under the age of 10, which surged in September, has returned to within the general population.
Researchers haven’t figured out exactly what caused the surge in primary school earlier this year, but last year it wasn’t. Otto hypothesized that the delta mutant was more contagious and could be due to the fact that these children were not vaccinated.
“The rise began in the first week of school, suggesting an increase in pre-school contact rates, including meeting friends on the last day of summer vacation and perhaps for the first time in months. “She said.
Despite the overall positive news, the modeling group warned that as people become more relaxed with safety measures, COVID infections could increase again. As with the evolution of more contagious variants, cold, rainy weather that drives people indoors is also a risk.
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
The number of cases is still high, with an average of about 600 people per day. Otto said it wasn’t time to be happy.
“Currently there is no buffer. We see a decline, but it’s a slow rate. If you relax too much, you just return to exponential growth.”
A modeling group consisting of the University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, the University of Victoria, and government-independent private sector scholars also reiterated the need to vaccinate more people.
In areas with a vaccination rate of 95%, about one-quarter of COVID-19 cases occur per person in areas with a vaccination rate of 75%.
The announcement of the British Columbia vaccine card in late August increased vaccination rates, and when the card came into effect on September 13, vaccination rates declined. Approximately 80% of British Columbia’s population is currently vaccinated, with children under the age of 12 accounting for half of the remaining unvaccinated segment, the group said.
Health Canada is now Review of Pfizer’s application to use vaccines in children ages 5-11 ..
on Tuesday, BC has announced that booster shots will be available to all British Columbia residents within the next few months. Prioritize indigenous peoples over the age of 70 and people with immunodeficiency.
click here Report a typo.
Is there more in this story? I would like to hear from you about this, or other stories we may need to know. Email [email protected]..
Sources
2/ https://vancouversun.com/news/covid-19-pandemic-in-b-c-largely-stable-says-independent-modelling-group
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]