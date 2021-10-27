Kaiyahoga County Vaccines COVID-19 for Children in the next few days | Local News

A COVID-19 vaccine specially made for children aged 5 to 11 will infect Kaiyahoga County later this week or earlier next week.

UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Director of Pediatric Infection Control and Innovation Dr. Claudia Hoyen is a COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, featuring one-third the amount of vaccine given to adults. He said it will be available soon. Once approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hoyen made this announcement at a press conference of the Kaiyahoga County Health Commission on October 27. We hope that this age group, which she called the “most vulnerable,” will be able to begin vaccination within a few weeks of being approved.

In preparation, Rainbow Babies and CCBH will soon begin receiving the juvenile version of the vaccination.

“It’s important for all of us to protect not only the most vulnerable patients, but everyone around us,” Hoyen said. “That’s why it’s so important to consider vaccination of children not only for their health, but also for other parts of their lives that really help our health and well-being.”

Hoyen aimed to dispel false information and anxieties surrounding vaccinated children. According to her, one of the biggest concerns of young people vaccinated is in men aged 18-30 years who have myocarditis or myocardial inflammation after the second vaccination with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. It is a discovery.

She said that one of the symptoms that COVID-19 can cause is heart problems, so these rare cases of myocarditis after vaccination are more likely than if the patient actually ingested the virus itself. Also emphasized that it was “much milder”. Of the patients with rainbow myocarditis, Hoyen said he was hospitalized for a day before returning home without the need for a typical ICU visit for natural viral myocarditis.

“I can tell you, I took care of patients with myocarditis this summer for reasons other than COVID, and I still recommend them to any child to receive the COVID vaccine. “Huien said.

She warned of problems with long-term side effects and effects caused by children with COVID-19. This includes children’s malaise, anxiety, and multiple inflammatory syndromes.

Lomona Brazil, Deputy Director of Prevention and Wellness, said he believes that the supply of vaccinations to children will be “good” and “widely available” in pharmacies and healthcare providers.

When the vaccine became available to children, Brazilians encouraged parents to encourage children aged 5 to 11 years to be vaccinated through a healthcare provider.

At the county level, 56% of all residents of Kaiyahoga County are vaccinated, said CCBH Commissioner Terry Alan.

Currently, cases of COVID-19 are on the decline, Alain said. He said modeling performed by Case Western Reserve University and the University of Akron shows that cases should continue to decline until November.

Despite this “encouraging” decline, Kaiyahoga County remains at three times the high infection threshold for CDC. The cold season is approaching, and family and friends begin to gather indoors during the holiday season.

Hoyen has raised the possibility of a “twindemic” in the winter months, where influenza and COVID-19 find power in people gathering indoors.

According to Alan, the flu season across the country was quiet last year due to COVID-19 masking, social distance and disinfection protocols. The county’s influenza monitoring program is already underway for the 2021-202 season, and influenza activity is currently low. However, Alain warned that this year’s flu season is “very unpredictable.”

He and Hoyen urged everyone to be vaccinated against the flu and the COVID-19 vaccine to keep themselves and those around them healthy.

“If we all wear masks and get vaccinated indoors, we’re looking forward to our vacation and we can speed up our recovery,” said Alan.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccine boosters are available to certain groups of adults who received a second dose at least 6 months ago. People aged 65 and over and those living in nursing homes, adults aged 50-64 with certain underlying health conditions, adults aged 18-49 with certain underlying disorders, and work and living conditions Due to COVID-19 and adults 18 years and older at risk of its infection.

Johnson & Johnson Booster is available to adults who received their first dose at least 2 months ago.

It is up to the qualified adult to decide which booster to receive. Brazilians have suggested that they talk to their health care providers to find the one that suits them best.

At the county level, Kaiyahoga County executive Almond Badish has announced plans to submit a law to the county council to protect residents from discrimination based on income sources. The law allows lessors to use different sources of income to pay their rent and prevents landlords from seeing their homes for income.

If passed, those who believe they have been discriminated against because of their source of income can file a complaint with the county’s Human Rights Commission. The Commission will use a neutral process in each case to make decisions, Badish said.

“This is the protection needed for renters in Kaiyahoga County,” Badish said. “Residents need to be able to choose where they want to live without worrying that the payer will not be able to make that choice.”

Budish said the law also adds incentives to landlords to help prioritize equal housing.MeIf the landlord accepts a tenant using the Section 8 tenant voucher, the county will fund the landlord. He said this would cover the tenant’s security deposit and the amount up to the two-month rent.

The legislative plan could support an estimated 1,400 home choices in three years, Budish said.

He said more information about the plan would come in the future.