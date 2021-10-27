Shadron Hospital, home of 3D mammograms | News





Mark Dykes

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and local hospitals need to use high-tech tools to diagnose and treat the disease. Jody Danner, director of the Department of Radiology, Shadron Community Hospital and Medical Services, said the hospital uses 3D mammogram equipment for screening and diagnosis. The department can also use ultrasound. Dannar said the old mammogram device is two-dimensional and provides only flat images, while the 3D device provides a sweep image of the breast. This provides a sweep image containing a series of millimeter-thick images that the radiologist can see through. Therefore, if a person’s chest is 6 centimeters thick, the machine will produce 60 images. 3D machines also have this feature, so flat images aren’t lost either. Dannar compared the difference in mammogram devices to taking pictures of apples. Even if you take a picture without cutting the fruit, you cannot see the seeds inside. “What this does is put the apple in a millimeter-thick slice so that you can see under the seeds and then return to normal again. It gives a more diagnostic appearance of the udder. In addition, she says passing through different thicknesses helps determine if the spots are areas of interest or simply multiple layers of tissue above each other. I did. People are also reading … When it comes to ultrasound, Dannar felt a lump and said patients under the age of 35 went directly to ultrasound. If you are over 35, you will receive a mammogram first. She explained that patients under the age of 35 could not get a mammogram. This is because at that age, the breast tissue is much denser and constantly changing. Ultrasound added by Dannar is often used to distinguish between cystic and solid regions. Patients with fibrotic disease have cysts in their breasts that are filled with benign fluid. The age line has nothing to do with whether a person is susceptible to breast cancer, Danner said, but added that the rate of diagnosis increases with age. Annual screening is recommended for people over the age of 40, but Dannar recommends checking with insurance to determine if such screening is covered. Self-breast examinations are recommended after age 25, and annual doctor examinations are also recommended, Dunner said. Shadron Community Hospital carries out about 900 mammograms each year, Dunner said. Last year, there were 800 cases with 18 positives. In 2019, they offered 900 trials, 21 of which were recommended for biopsy.Of those 11 were positive Chadron Hospital is also affiliated with Scotts Bluff’s Regional West, and Danner said many breast cancer patients who need a biopsy go to Scotts Bluff Hospital. If they start the process with those radiologists, it’s easier to finish it. “ Patients can choose to go to another hospital, but Shadron often has to send an image for viewing by a radiologist before deciding to do a biopsy. “It’s just a faster process,” she said about going through Regional West. One of the most commonly known procedures for removing breast cancer is a mastectomy, or removal of breast tissue, but early-stage cancer doctors can also perform a breast mass removal, Dannar said. Says. In this, they only remove the lump and the tissue around it to save the breast. The usual treatment for this is 6 weeks of radiation therapy and some hormone-reducing drugs. “That’s why we want to find them early because we can have a mastectomy,” said Dunner. The type of procedure available also depends on the type of cancer, the size of the lump, and whether it has spread. Other options include radiation therapy and chemotherapy, or a combination of the two. “Breast cancer isn’t just about breast cancer. There are many different types of breast cancer, ranging from the ducts to the lobules of the breast. It can also occur on the skin and around the nipples.” Some may opt for breast reconstruction surgery, but Dannar said that currently no staff at Shadowron Hospital can do this. Breast cancer was previously believed to be hereditary, but Dannar said it wasn’t. “More and more people have no family history of breast cancer and are being diagnosed,” she said, and the best thing people can do is get their screening. She also recommends maintaining a healthy weight and lifestyle. “But there’s nothing you can do to prevent it,” she said, adding that they would have a cure if they knew the cause. “Breast cancer is as scary as any other type of cancer,” said Dunner. “But if it is detected early, the cure rate is much higher.” You need to log in to react.

Click on any reaction to log in. Deliver local news to your inbox!

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rapidcityjournal.com/community/chadron/news/chadron-hospital-home-to-3-d-mammograms/article_09857ece-097d-5983-b1c7-393f5cebeed0.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos