Somewhat common cognitive impairment after COVID-19 infection







Source / Disclosure

Disclosure: One research author reports that he receives personal fees from Atea Pharmaceuticals, Banook Group, and Sanofi, as well as grants from Arnold Consulting, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and Sanofi in addition to the submitted work. Other authors have not reported relevant financial disclosures.



Add topics to email alerts

Receive an email when a new article is posted Please enter your email address to receive emails when new articles are posted .. “data-action =” subscribe “> Subscribe

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Cognitive impairment occurred relatively frequently within a few months of patients infected with COVID-19, according to the results of a cross-sectional study published in. JAMA network opened. “We wanted to determine the prevalence of cognitive dysfunction in patients after COVID and whether cognitive dysfunction occurred throughout the spectrum of disease severity.” Dr. Jacqueline H. Becker, Clinical neuropsychologists and associate scientists in general internal medicine at Mount Sinai School of Medicine told Healio Neurology. “Most previous studies tended to focus only on inpatient COVID-19 patients when reporting on cognitive dysfunction, or using a very small number of patients. Mild, moderate. Or, I wanted to examine more samples of patients with severe COVID-19 to see if it was consistent with earlier reports. “ Becker et al. Data from 740 patients who survived COVID-19 and were treated in outpatient, ED, or inpatient hospitals (mean age 49 years, 63% female, mean time 7.6 months from COVID-19 diagnosis) I checked. Participants were 18 years of age or older, spoke English or Spanish, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, were positive for serum antibodies, and had no history of dementia.Researcher evaluated Cognitive function Through well-validated neuropsychological measurements. They used logistic regression to examine the association between cognitive impairment and COVID-19 care sites, which adjusted for race and ethnicity, smoking, obesity index, comorbidities, and depression. The results are processing speed (18%), executive function (16%), phoneme fluency (15%) and category fluency (20%), memory coding (24%), memory recall (23%). ) Indicates that the most serious defect has occurred. According to the adjusted analysis, inpatients were alert (OR = 2.8; 95% CI, 1.3-5.9), executive function (OR = 1.8; 95% CI, 1-3.4), and category fluency (OR = 3; 95). ) Has a high failure rate. % CI, 1.7-5.2), memory encoding (OR = 2.3; 95% CI, 1.3-4.1) and memory recall (OR = 2.2; 95% CI, 1.3-3.8) compared to outpatient groups. Those who have been treated with ED Outpatient setting.. Researchers reported that there was no significant difference in disability in other areas. “Our findings suggest that a significant proportion of patients may experience cognitive impairment months after COVID-19, which may contribute to significant dysfunction. “We do,” Becker said. “There is concern that SARS-CoV-2 may increase the risk of neurodegenerative disease. There is still much to learn, but early identification of patients with cognitive impairment after COVID is cognitive. Due to the potential and potential opportunities for interventions such as rehabilitation, it is very important for management and proper resource allocation. “For that, cognitive screening of patients after COVID-19 as standard treatment may be wise, regardless of age or severity of COVID-19,” Becker added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/neurology/20211027/cognitive-impairment-somewhat-common-after-covid19-infection The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos