Oneida County dog ​​exposed to rabies bats, Ministry of Health officials say





Whitestown, NY — A bat that tested positive for rabies on Tuesday exposed a dog in Oneida County, a health ministry official said. According to a news release issued by the Oneida County Health Department, bats were collected from Whitestown and sent to the New York State Health Department’s Wadsworth Center for testing on Monday. Humans were not exposed to infected bats, according to health ministry officials. According to the release, the dog has been vaccinated against rabies and has received a rabies booster shot. On October 19, the County Health Department reported Skunk tested positive for rabies at Ava.. It was collected as part of regular USDA wildlife service rabies monitoring. Humans were not exposed to skunks. The signs of rabies are: Animals that behave strangely

Crazy animal acting

Shy Animals-Animals Can Get Around Abnormal

Drooling and bubbling from the mouth Health ministry officials recommend keeping away from wild and stray animals with these signs. If your animal behaves strangely, talk to your local park ranger. In 2020, 14 animals (4 bats, 1 cat, 1 dog, 2 skunks, 5 raccoons, 1 fox) tested positive for rabies in Onondaga County. There were no human cases of rabies in Onondaga County in 2020. “It can take weeks or months for rabies symptoms to appear,” Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta said in a news release earlier this year. “Rabies is deadly and there is no cure, but Preventable For both humans and pets. If your pet comes into contact with wildlife, consult your veterinarian immediately and check for rabies boosters if necessary. “ Health ministry officials recommend that all cats, dogs, and ferrets over the age of three months are currently vaccinated against rabies, even if they are indoors. Dogs and cats should be vaccinated against rabies once every three months, one year, and every three years thereafter. Ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies each year. For more information on rabies prevention, please contact the Oneida County Health Department (315-798-5064) or log on to them. Website.. Staff writer James McLendon covers the latest news, crime and public safety. Do you have tips, story ideas, questions or comments? Do you want to contact him at 914-204-2815 [email protected]..

