How many cases of COVID-19 are there in Oregon as of October 27?





More than 255,000 Oregons over the age of 18 are receiving additional COVID-19 vaccines. This is 7.5% of the state’s adult population.

Portland, Oregon — The Oregon Department of Health (OHA) has submitted 1,360 new reports. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Virus cases and 16 additional deaths on Wednesday. The state reported a total of 362,561 cases during the pandemic, including 4,334 deaths. vaccination OHA COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard On Wednesday, Oregons over the age of 18 Booster or additional dose In addition to those who have completed the vaccine series or have received at least one vaccination. As of Wednesday, 2,804,267 Oregons had been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,589,267 had completed the series of vaccines. Over 255,000 Oregons over the age of 18 are receiving additional doses. In terms of percentage, OHA data show that at least 77% of adult Oregons received at least one dose, 71.6% completed the vaccine series, and 7.5% received booster or booster doses. Related: Governor Brown receives a COVID-19 booster shot as the state rolls out new booster options hospitalization There are 554 COVID-19 patients in Oregon, 12 more than Tuesday. Of these patients, 126 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, one less than Tuesday. Oregon has 45 adult ICU beds out of a total of 692 (7% availability) and 247 adult non-ICU beds out of 4,144 (6% availability). Case Of the counties that reported new cases, Multnomah County had the highest number at 165, followed by Marion County at 147 and Deschutes County at 140. The breakdown by county is as follows. Baker (7), Benton (25), Clatsop (111), Clatsop (7), Colombia (11), Couse (22), Crook (18), Curry (2), Deshuts (140), Douglas (60), Gilliam (3), Grant (6), Harney (2), Hood River (9), Jackson (51), Jefferson (13), Josephine (27), Clatsop (48), Lake (1), Lane (80) , Lincoln (15), Lynn (86), Malfur (17), Marion (147), Morrow (5), Multnomah (165), Pork (38), Sherman (3), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (50) , Union (14), Wallowa (2), Wasco (14), Washington (110), Yamhill (48). Related: Parents awaiting weekly COVID-19 screen test program for students to stand up Dead (number) OHA has released the following information about the 16 Oregons who died: The 4,319th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 79-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive on September 2 and died at St. Charles Bend Hospital on September 29. She had a fundamental condition.

The 4,320th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a positive 84-year-old woman from Jackson County who died on October 25 at the Providence Medford Medical Center. She had a fundamental condition.

The 4,321th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 60-year-old man from Jackson County who was positive on September 14 and died at Asante Ashland Community Hospital on October 22. He had a fundamental condition.

The 4,322th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 68-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on August 2 and died at home on October 17. She had a fundamental condition.

The 4,323th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 43-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on October 16 and died at home on October 25. She had a fundamental condition.

The 4,324th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 96-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on October 21 and died at home on October 23. She had a fundamental condition.

The 4,325th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 81-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on October 21 and died at home on October 23. She had a fundamental condition.

The 4,326th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 72-year-old woman from Clackamas County who was positive on October 2 and died at the Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center on October 25. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 4,327th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 77-year-old man from Jackson County who was positive on October 18 and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on October 25. He had a fundamental condition.

The 4,328th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was an 81-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on 27 August and died at home on 18 October. He had a fundamental condition.

The 4,329th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 56-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on September 30 and died at the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. The date of death and the presence of the underlying disorder have been confirmed.

The 4,330th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 66-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on October 8 and died at the St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise on October 25. .. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 4,331th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 93-year-old woman from Lincoln County who was positive on October 19 and died on October 25. The place of death and the presence of the underlying disorder have been confirmed.

The 4,332nd COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 91-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on October 25 and died on October 25 at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 4,333th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 66-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on October 4 and died at the Mackenzie Willamette Medical Center on October 25. She had a fundamental condition.

The 4,334th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 78-year-old man from Jefferson County who was positive on October 7 and died at St. Charles Bend Hospital on October 26. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

