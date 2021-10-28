West Nile cases increase in 2021





What you can do to prepare for the next season Lincoln, Nebraska (KLKN)-The West Nile virus has affected residents of Lancaster County more than in the past few years, killing one and sending nine to hospitals this year. “There were 10 cases of West Nile fever this year, but what was interesting was 9 cases of central nervous system involvement called nerve infiltration and only 1 case of West Nile fever,” said Lincoln Lancaster. Tim Timmons, Infectious Disease Program Supervisor, said. County Health Department. Patients with more serious cases may experience more than flu-like symptoms. “Symptoms can begin with headaches, stiff neck, disorientation, and even paralysis,” said Timons. The Health Department team catches mosquitoes from May to September. This year, none of the six test pools in Lancaster County were positive for West Nile. Chris Schroeder, Water Quality Supervisor, Lancaster County Health Department, Lincoln, said: When temperatures reach 28 degrees Celsius, all mosquitoes that are not ready for winter are killed for hours. “Because they are cold-blooded, we usually see temporary employees in their 50s in the fall, and adults are inactive and trying to find a place to go through the winter,” Schroeder said. Checking for mosquitoes in the garage or outdoor hut is the beginning, but you also need to spend the winter. “Cleaning their gutters can be a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes. Empty containers. Empty bird baths. Standing in the garden that may collect water in the spring. Eliminate the waters that are in the area, “says Schroeder. Six people were killed and 58 were sent to hospitals throughout the state this year. Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare There was one death and one hospitalization in 2019 and 2020.

