



To the editor: After the publication of our study investigating adverse events after BNT162b2 (Pfizer–BioNTech) vaccination and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection1 There was a request to stratify the survey results by age and gender,2 This is because some adverse events can be concentrated in a particular group.3 The original study did not include these results, as layering rare events into smaller subgroups can lead to inaccurate estimates. In response to these demands, we provide a number of adverse events strongly associated with either vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 infection.1 Stratified according to gender and age group of 10 years (Table S1) Supplementary appendix, Available at NEJM.org with the full text of this letter). These counts may contribute to future meta-analyses.Four Estimates of risk ratios and risk differences are provided to men and women under the age of 40 or older. Even in the analysis of these larger subgroups, the results should be interpreted with caution, as many of the confidence intervals are wide. The statistical method used for this analysis is the same as that used for the original analysis. The risk of myocarditis, which is considered to be the most serious vaccine-related adverse event, increased after both vaccination and SARS-CoV-2 infection. After vaccination, risk increased primarily in young male adolescents and adults (ages 16-39), with 8.62 excess events per 100,000 (95% confidence interval). [CI], 2.82-14.35). After infection, risk is increased in both age categories (<40 and ≥40 years) and in both male and female adolescents and adults, young male adolescents and adults. Noah Dagan, MD

Noam Barda, MD

Run D. Varisor, MD

Clarit Institute, Tel Aviv, Israel

[email protected] Disclosure form The one provided by the author is available on NEJM.org with the full text of this letter. This letter was published on October 27, 2021 at NEJM.org. 4 References 1.1. Bar N, Dagan N, With Ben Shuromo,other. Safety of BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 vaccine in national settings. N Engl J Med 2021385:1078—1090.. 2.2. Lee GM.. The importance of context in the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine. N Engl J Med 2021385:1138—1140.. 3.3. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Myocarditis and pericarditis after mRNACOVID-19 vaccination. 2021 (((https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/myocarditis.html). 4.4. Hernan MA.. Causal analysis of existing databases: No power calculation required. J Clean Epidemior 2021 August 27 (Epub before printing).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2115045

