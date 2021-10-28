The numbers look good, but be vigilant

Predicting the course of the COVID-19 pandemic is similar to predicting the stock market. After a huge surge, we are now in the fourth valley. Many predict the achievement of herd immunity and the disappearance of pandemics, similar to the decline in previous infectious diseases. Herd immunity was predicted to be acquired in the spring of 2021 after the rapid increase in winter vacation. This prediction was supported by a CDC study that found that 83% of blood contained SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. Donated specimen.. Of course, Delta shattered these hopes and caused a fourth catastrophic wave in August and September of this year. There is no guarantee, but I hope the advocates of herd immunity are right after this fourth surge.

There are several reasons for optimism. First of all, the number of cases is decreasing rapidly in the United States. More people are exposed to the virus and vaccinated, which should further strengthen our herd immunity.Second, according to outbreak.info There seems to be no dominant strain occurring. Even the dreaded DeltaPlus strain (AY.4.2) doesn’t seem to have a foothold.

This was not the case in June 2021, when the alpha variant case plummeted. The new variant, the Delta subspecies, still has a small number of cases, Superiority and number.. By the end of June 2021, the total number of SARS-CoV-2 cases was still very small, but delta mutants increased exponentially, accounting for about 30% of all sequenced cases.

Many people are now worried about the Delta plus variant (AY.4.2). It has been reported to be 10% to 15% more infectious, Antigenic escape characteristics.. However, this variant has been detected in the United States since mid-July and has not yet seen significant growth in the face of the predominant Delta variant.

However, analyzing the course of the disease in other countries raises concerns.It must be stated that poor countries lack testing capabilities and infrastructure Accurate report.. Underreporting is very common. In Russia, the official death toll is approaching 250,000, Moscow TimesExcessive deaths by the end of July was 600,000.. The same amount of underreporting has been reported in India, with an estimated actual death toll in July between 1.5 and 5. Million people.. However, the UK and Israeli data are accurate and appear to reflect the seriousness of the pandemic.