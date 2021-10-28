Founder of Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium Opens Center in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (CBS) — You know her and many people trust her. Dr. Alastanford is at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic. She has witnessed a growing demand for expanded healthcare services as well as COVID-19 vaccination and testing. Currently, Stanford University is opening a new clinic to fill that void.

NS Alastane Ford Health Equity Center, Or “ASHE” is now a reality on the 20th of North Philadelphia and Dr. Ala Stanford Way.

Stanford University established the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium during a pandemic. The center can continue their tireless mission to vaccinate as many Philadelphia as possible.

“People have the right to fair care, and it’s a privilege for us to take care of you, and that’s how we treated everyone we met,” Stanford said. Told.

Eyewitness News directly looked inside the new facility. The center will continue to provide the coveted healthcare even after the pandemic is over.

The Black Doctor COVID-19 Consortium will continue to provide booster vaccines to people over the age of 18 and people with immunodeficiency.

The mission of this group has always been to reduce morbidity and reach poorly serviced communities that require access to critical COVID-19 testing and vaccines.

To date, the consortium has examined more than 25,000 patients and vaccinated more than 53,000 Philadelphia.

“The sustainability of what we are doing here must be sustainable,” Stanford said. “It has to live longer than I do.”

The center supports all forms of insurance and offers a sliding tariff if uninsured.