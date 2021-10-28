Fluvoxamine: A cheap, generic antidepressant called Luvox may reduce severe Covid-19 infections, studies have found.





A study of about 1,500 patients in Brazil showed that patients taking a drug known as fluvoxamine were less likely to develop serious illness and required hospitalization.

Marketed under the Luvox brand name, this drug is the most commonly used selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) for the treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and depression. However, it can affect inflammation, said Dr. Angela Liarsen, an associate professor of psychiatry at Washington University in St. Louis. Lancet Global Health.

“Fluvoxamine may reduce the production of inflammatory molecules called cytokines that can be caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection,” Reiersen said in a statement. The drug may also reduce platelets and may affect the coagulation effects of coronavirus infections.

Reierson et al. Administered Covid-19 100 mg of fluvoxamine twice daily for 10 days to 741 volunteers and placebo to 756 volunteers.

Of the patients who received fluvoxamine, 79 (about 11%) required ER or room treatment compared to nearly 16% of patients who received placebo. Absolute risk has been reduced by 5% and relative risk has been reduced by 32%. Further research is needed to see if the drug is added to the treatment given to patients with coronavirus, but it is cheaper. “A 10-day course of fluvoxamine costs about $ 4 even in a well-resourced environment,” the researchers write. It’s not a cure, but if the drug helps keep the patient away from the hospital, it will. “Given the safety, tolerability, ease of use, low cost, and widespread availability of fluvoxamine, these findings may impact national and international guidelines for clinical management of COVID-19. There is, “they conclude. The related drug Prozac, or fluoxetine, is also cheaper and more widely available, and researchers said they need to study to see if this drug helps. “Currently, it is important to establish whether class effects exist and whether these drugs can be used compatible with COVID-19,” they write. They said it was not a perfect study. This was done in Brazil, and in other clinical trials, patient hospitalization rates were higher than in Covid-19 patients. “There is no standard treatment for early treatment of COVID-19, and various advocacy groups are promoting a variety of interventions, including those evaluated in this and previous trials. In addition, who is the most ill? There is little understanding of what is at risk for this, as some patients with a large number of risk factors will recover quickly, while others with unestablished risk factors may not. Progression from the disease. “

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/28/health/fluvoxamine-covid-risk-study/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos