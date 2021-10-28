The Child Care Center will be at the forefront of the next Covid – and Australia needs planning | Peter Hurley, Jora Broerse, Maximilian de Courten for the Conversation

OChildren aged 5 to 11 have access to the Covid vaccine, which means that children up to the age of 4 make up about 40% of Australia’s unvaccinated population. This puts Australia’s early learning sector at the forefront of the pandemic.

new Report from Mitchell Institute Shows that nursery schools are at risk of becoming a major source of infection without a comprehensive strategy to mitigate the risk.

High population-wide vaccination rates slow the spread of Covid, but can occur primarily due to the virus’s discovery of unvaccinated. Younger children are not yet vaccinated, so it is important to take steps to reduce the chance of infection in the classroom.

Many of the approaches used to mitigate the Covid epidemic in schools, such as masks and social distance, are more difficult to implement in childcare. The childcare financing model also means that measures that result in reduced physical attendance threaten the feasibility of the provider.

Our report calls for a federal strategy and sector support package to reduce the risk of infection among one million unvaccinated children attending childcare and preschool.

Kids and Covid

The rates of illness, hospitalization, and death from Covid are much lower in children than in adults.

Evidence from recent outbreaks in New South Wales suggests About 2% of children Then, the young man under the age of 18 who caught Covid arrives at the hospital.The most common symptoms among children who have shown Covid Symptoms You may have a fever, stuffy nose, runny nose, cough, or malaise.

But kids can still Covid’s effective career..

As adult vaccination rates increase, so does the proportion of Covid cases involving children.

This is my experience in Europe. The figure below shows the percentage of weekly reported Covid cases involving children under the age of 15 and vaccination rates in Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Prior to vaccination availability in these countries, children under the age of 15 accounted for approximately 15-25% of reported Covid cases. It currently accounts for about 35-40% of all reported cases.

As the figure below shows, children under the age of 4 make up about 6% of Australia’s total population. When children aged 5 to 11 have access to the vaccine and vaccination rates exceed 90%, children under the age of 4 make up about 40% of the unvaccinated population.

Many of these children interact on a daily basis in day care centers.

There is Also recent evidence This indicates that children under the age of 5 are 40% more likely to be infected with Covid than children older.

About 750,000 children under 4 years old Participate in childcare services.About 330,000 children I am enrolled before school.

Mitigation measures in childcare are more difficult

NS Consensus among health professionals Mitigation measures are meant to help manage the prevalence of Covid in early childhood education and care, and in the school environment.

However, our report emphasizes that these measures can be more difficult to implement in nursery schools and kindergartens compared to schools.

For example, “cohorting” reduces contact between groups of children. At school, this means grouping classes together and separating them from other classes as much as possible.

However, childcare does not always involve a consistent or regular group of children, and the composition of children can change daily. This makes such measures difficult.

“Open or well-ventilated spaces reduce the risk of Covid infection because infectious particles spread more quickly in the open air.” Photo: Mick Tsikas / AAP

Improved ventilation Proposed To reduce prevalence in childcare, kindergartens and schools. Open or well-ventilated spaces reduce the risk of Covid infection because infectious particles spread more quickly in open air than in less ventilated spaces.

Some states offer Funding for school And kindergartens introduce better ventilation. However, nurseries do not yet have the same level of support.

Childcare providers are primarily run by nonprofits or private organizations and may not have the means to invest in costly measures such as improved ventilation.

Early childhood education and caregiver funding models are also very different from schools. Schools can receive funding even if students are studying remotely, but childcare funding is closely linked to physical attendance.

Covid mitigation measures that reduce the number of children in the center can quickly threaten the financial viability of the provider.

Australian government had to do Save the sector from collapse – – Twice – During a pandemic where many children stopped participating.

Australia needs a plan

Some states and territories provide schools with strategic direction and funding. However, the childcare sector is primarily the responsibility of the federal government, which does not have the urgently needed strategies or support packages.

In the short term, Australia needs plans specific to the reality of early childhood education and care operations. This sector needs to be strengthened not only to prevent collapse, but also to play an important role in minimizing the potential harm that Covid can do to children and more people. ..

And in the medium to long term, the pandemic emphasizes that Australia may need to rethink how it funds and provides early childhood education and care services.

There is Huge number of literature Explain the benefits of quality childcare. Australia needs a system that enables children and families to continue to benefit from more resilient early childhood education and care services in the event of a crisis.