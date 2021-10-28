Middlesex Health uses the latest technology and genetic screening to treat breast cancer





Middletown, Connecticut (WTNH) — Middlesex Health Comprehensive Breast Center, Doctors and genetic counselors rely on the latest tools and tests to diagnose breast cancer patients. Middlesex Health Breast Surgeon Kertrisa McWhite Talk about one of her best tools for detecting breast cancer. “I can detect the degree of breast cancer that I know it exists, hopefully if there is an additional illness in the unquestioned breast, we will detect it. prize MRI“Dr. McWhite said. Middlesex health professionals also use genetic screening to help people understand the risk of cancer, including breast cancer. “If a family has a genetic or genetic risk, the risk of cancer can be significantly higher, and there may be other types of cancer that may or may not be present in the family. There is, “said genetic counselor Amanda Hamburg. She gave an example of one benefit of genetic testing of saliva samples. “The lab will look at it to determine if there are genes that aren’t working. If so, it will tell you which genes aren’t working. Based on the genes that aren’t working, That person can see what types of cancer are at high risk and how high they are at risk, “says Humblet. More than ever, genetic screening is recommended for screening for breast cancer risk. McWhite emphasizes that early detection is the key to defeating breast cancer and has the following message: “Don’t let the fear of finding something in your breast prevent you from doing everything that is known to enable early detection of breast cancer. Believe in the innovations we have available. You won’t be able to. “

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtnh.com/positivelypink/middlesex-health-relying-on-latest-technology-and-genetic-screening-to-treat-breast-cancer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos