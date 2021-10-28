Health
How to decide which Covid booster shot to get
Deciding which booster shot to take can feel like an adventure book of your own choosing. There are three options, but there is no clue as to which one leads to the best results.
The Food and Drug Administration recently approved a mix-and-match booster shot strategy that allows you to choose a booster from one of three Covid-19 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson). What they first received.
However, many people are confused about whether to switch booster dose vaccines or stick to what they know. And if they decide to mix, which one should they choose?
Public health officials refuse to recommend certain shots and it is up to the individual to decide. So what should you do? Below is the science behind the Mix and Match booster and expert advice to help you make the decision.
Why did the experts approve the mixing and matching of booster shots?
One of the reasons is convenience. The Expert Committee has approved a mix-and-match strategy because the goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible and help vulnerable people get boosters quickly. This means that if you’ve used Johnson & Johnson or Moderna, but your local pharmacy only offers Pfizer, you’ll have access to available shots without delay.
But the committee also followed science. Early studies have shown that not only are mixed and consistent strategies safe and effective, but mixed vaccines can produce broader and more potent responses than multiple doses of a single vaccine. Is shown.
Why are certain booster shots not recommended?
Scientific studies did not show a clear winner, but all booster shots showed that any combination provided a strong antibody response.
Kirsten E, a professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Dr. Lyke said: The initial results of the booster shot trial were presented to the FDA Vaccine Panel. “They are all safe, they will all give you a boost, and they will all protect you from severe illness and death.”
So what did the study show?
It depends on the set of studies you consider. In June, the National Institutes of Health launched its own study to find out what happens if people who have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer, Modana, or Johnson & Johnson receive the same vaccine booster or switch to a new vaccine. bottom. The study examined nine different combinations of vaccines and boosters, and 50 volunteers participated in each group.
In early results, neutralizing antibodies were considered. Neutralizing antibodies are specific antibodies that block the virus and prevent it from getting sick. All booster shots stimulated the neutralizing antibody response, but there were differences. Those who received the Moderna vaccine in the first two doses and received Moderna as booster had the highest antibody levels. Second place was those who took Pfizer twice, followed by Moderna.
However, small research groups were not designed to compare which shots were optimal, and the first study used the full dose (100 micrograms) of Moderna instead of the approved half dose. Please note that you did. Differences in research subjects may have led to differences in results. The difference in antibody levels is impressive, but it probably doesn’t make much sense in terms of protecting you in the real world.
The biggest difference in antibody levels is J. It was seen in Johnson & Johnson’s recipients who showed a 4-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies after & J. As for boosters, it increased 76 times after the Moderna booster and 35 times after the Pfizer booster.
If you have Johnson & Johnson, do you definitely need to switch to Moderna or Pfizer?
necessarily. In the case of J. & J, recipients who should have received a single dose initially have another study to consider. This included 30,000 people and examined their overall protection from the coronavirus. In that study, J. & J.The second dose of is at least 2 months after the first dose The result was 94% Protection for mild to severe cases of Covid-19.
The interesting thing about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is that it seems to trigger different parts of the immune system, stimulating T cells as well as neutralizing antibodies, providing more durable protection. The NIH study ultimately examines the response of T cells following various booster shot combinations, but no data is available yet.
So how do you decide which one to choose?
All booster shots stimulate the immune system, so the answer as to which shot to take depends on your priorities and personal risk. Here are some examples to help you make a decision:
Please consult your doctor. Depending on your personal health, whether you have an underlying health problem, are prone to blood clots or heart problems, or are receiving cancer treatment, your doctor will tell you which shot is best for you. May have.For example, various vaccines different Possible Side effects.
comfortable: If you just want convenience, choose the shot that is most accessible. My 80-year-old mother-in-law, who lives in New Mexico, originally got a shot of Johnson & Johnson because it was offered in the small village where she lives. Her plan is to get everything provided by the local provider as it will take a long drive to find another shot. My advice to her is to take any shot as soon as she can. Probably J. & J. The booster I know will give you more protection than she has now.
What you need to know about Covid-19 booster shots
The FDA allows millions of recipients to booster shots. Pfizer-BioNTech, modern When Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Pfizer and Moderna recipients to be boosted include people over the age of 65 and young adults at high risk of severe Covid-19 due to their medical condition or place of work. Eligible Pfizer and Moderna recipients can get boosters at least 6 months after the second dose. All Johnson & Johnson recipients are eligible to receive a second shot at least two months after the first shot.
Yes. The FDA has renewed its authorization to allow healthcare providers to boost people with vaccines that are different from the ones they originally received. this is, “Mix and match.” Whether you receive Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or Pfizer-BioNTech, you will receive boosters for other vaccines. As a booster, regulators do not recommend one vaccine more than another. They also remain silent about whether it is desirable to use the same vaccine if possible.
The CDC states that the conditions covered by booster shots include: High blood pressure and heart disease. Diabetes or obesity; cancer or blood disorders; weakened immunity; chronic lung, kidney or liver disease; dementia and certain disorders. Pregnant women, current and former smokers are also eligible.
The FDA has approved boosters for workers who work at high risk of being exposed to potentially infected people. According to the CDC, this group includes: Education workers; Food and agriculture workers; Manufacturing workers; Correction workers; US Postal Service workers; Public transport workers; Grocery shop workers.
Yes. According to the CDC, the Covid vaccine may be given at any time, and many pharmacies allow flu vaccinations to be scheduled at the same time as boosters.
Risk concerns: Those who are particularly worried about Covid-19 may make decisions about booster shots based on preliminary research and decide to choose Moderna. This is because early studies have shown that it stimulates higher levels of neutralizing antibodies.
Familiarity: Some people may make decisions based on their experience with the first shot. They may tend to choose the same vaccine for booster shots because they already know that their body has processed the first dose without complications.
Dr. Asaph Bitton, Executive Director of Ariadne Labs At Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard TH Chan Public Health School, he said he received many questions from patients about which shots to take. Patients receiving Johnson & Johnson are advised to mix and match with Moderna or Pfizer based on preliminary study data showing higher antibody response. However, for patients who receive the mRNA vaccine Moderna or Pfizer, he suggests sticking to what you know if there were no complications in the first two doses.
“My practical side says that if you get Pfizer and it works, it makes sense to get a booster of the same thing,” Dr. Bitton said. “Is it worth it to track down pharmacies that use Moderna instead of Pfizer? I’m still not sure about the data we have. If only certain types are available. Except, I think I’ll stick to what’s in the mRNA family. “
Is it important that the Moderna booster is half the dose?
NIH’s study of booster shots is examining whether there is a difference in response between those who received Moderna’s 100 microgram booster and those who received a dose of 50 micrograms. These results are not yet available, but experts say it doesn’t seem to make a big difference.
How long will the booster last? Do you need it soon?
There is no answer to that question yet, but it will be known in the coming months as scientists continue to study the large number of vaccinated and boosted people.
What if I don’t qualify as a booster yet?
How Current guidelines About 85 percent of the adult population may already be eligible because boosters are interpreted. However, while there is clear evidence that older people and people with weakened immunity can benefit from additional injections, the original vaccine dose still protects people from serious illness and hospitalization. I’m doing a good job. And it’s important to remember that booster shots alone can’t end a pandemic.
Dr. Paul A. Ofit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Philadelphia Children’s Hospital, said: “Probably not so many. I’m hospitalized for this virus not because I haven’t taken the third dose, but because I haven’t taken it.”
