How to decide which Covid booster shot to get

comfortable: If you just want convenience, choose the shot that is most accessible. My 80-year-old mother-in-law, who lives in New Mexico, originally got a shot of Johnson & Johnson because it was offered in the small village where she lives. Her plan is to get everything provided by the local provider as it will take a long drive to find another shot. My advice to her is to take any shot as soon as she can. Probably J. & J. The booster I know will give you more protection than she has now.

What you need to know about Covid-19 booster shots Who is the target of booster shots? The FDA allows millions of recipients to booster shots. Pfizer-BioNTech, modern When Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Pfizer and Moderna recipients to be boosted include people over the age of 65 and young adults at high risk of severe Covid-19 due to their medical condition or place of work. Eligible Pfizer and Moderna recipients can get boosters at least 6 months after the second dose. All Johnson & Johnson recipients are eligible to receive a second shot at least two months after the first shot. Is it possible to switch the Covid vaccine to a booster? Yes. The FDA has renewed its authorization to allow healthcare providers to boost people with vaccines that are different from the ones they originally received. this is, “Mix and match.” Whether you receive Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or Pfizer-BioNTech, you will receive boosters for other vaccines. As a booster, regulators do not recommend one vaccine more than another. They also remain silent about whether it is desirable to use the same vaccine if possible. What are the underlying medical conditions that are the target of booster shots? The CDC states that the conditions covered by booster shots include: High blood pressure and heart disease. Diabetes or obesity; cancer or blood disorders; weakened immunity; chronic lung, kidney or liver disease; dementia and certain disorders. Pregnant women, current and former smokers are also eligible. What occupations are eligible for boosters? The FDA has approved boosters for workers who work at high risk of being exposed to potentially infected people. According to the CDC, this group includes: Education workers; Food and agriculture workers; Manufacturing workers; Correction workers; US Postal Service workers; Public transport workers; Grocery shop workers. Can I be vaccinated against the flu at the same time as the Covid vaccine or booster shot? Yes. According to the CDC, the Covid vaccine may be given at any time, and many pharmacies allow flu vaccinations to be scheduled at the same time as boosters.

Risk concerns: Those who are particularly worried about Covid-19 may make decisions about booster shots based on preliminary research and decide to choose Moderna. This is because early studies have shown that it stimulates higher levels of neutralizing antibodies.

Familiarity: Some people may make decisions based on their experience with the first shot. They may tend to choose the same vaccine for booster shots because they already know that their body has processed the first dose without complications.

Dr. Asaph Bitton, Executive Director of Ariadne Labs At Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard TH Chan Public Health School, he said he received many questions from patients about which shots to take. Patients receiving Johnson & Johnson are advised to mix and match with Moderna or Pfizer based on preliminary study data showing higher antibody response. However, for patients who receive the mRNA vaccine Moderna or Pfizer, he suggests sticking to what you know if there were no complications in the first two doses.

“My practical side says that if you get Pfizer and it works, it makes sense to get a booster of the same thing,” Dr. Bitton said. “Is it worth it to track down pharmacies that use Moderna instead of Pfizer? I’m still not sure about the data we have. If only certain types are available. Except, I think I’ll stick to what’s in the mRNA family. “

Is it important that the Moderna booster is half the dose?

NIH’s study of booster shots is examining whether there is a difference in response between those who received Moderna’s 100 microgram booster and those who received a dose of 50 micrograms. These results are not yet available, but experts say it doesn’t seem to make a big difference.

How long will the booster last? Do you need it soon?

There is no answer to that question yet, but it will be known in the coming months as scientists continue to study the large number of vaccinated and boosted people.