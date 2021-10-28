Public health is now questioning the “effectiveness” of New Brunswick’s mysterious brain disease

New Brunswick public health officials said Wednesday that dozens of people in the state had been affected for “significant reasons” to question the effectiveness of a mysterious brain disease. Said to.

It occurs approximately eight months after the state signals a neurological disorder that has affected a population of 48, including 18-year-olds, primarily in the Moncton and Acadian Peninsula regions.

Reported symptoms ranged from balance problems and muscle spasms to behavioral changes and memory problems.

“A preliminary study conducted in late 2019 / early 2020 revealed that this was a definite atypical neurological syndrome,” said a March 5 memo from the Chief Health Officer of the Department of Health. I am.

A few days later, Health Jennifer Russell’s Chief Medical Officer reiterated the idea that it was something new and unknown.

“This is probably a new illness,” Russell said on March 18. “This wasn’t seen anywhere else.”

But now the state is questioning the existence of the cluster, Health Minister Dorothy Shepherd told reporters Wednesday.

“During this investigation, we found that there were gaps in the reporting process and that the situation could escalate frequently without oversight,” she said.

However, neurologist Alier Marrero, who discovered the cluster and treated most patients, supports his theory that his patients suffered from atypical neurological disorders.

“For example, three field epidemiologists each worked full-time for three weeks, and dozens of meetings with experts to analyze the data and conclude that there is a pattern here and that pattern is new. “I did,” Marello said. In an interview with Radio-Canada.

Marello said the findings were not shared with him before it was released Wednesday.

9 patients died

Public health officials announced Wednesday that nine people had died from the cluster. There will be one in 2019, four in 2020, and four this year.

However, after investigating the results of long interviews with 34 members of the cluster, epidemiologists could not find a significant link between them, wondering why their relatives suddenly became ill. We provide few answers to our families. public health.

“At this stage of the study, there are no specific behavioral, food, or environmental exposures that could be identified as potential risk factors for this series of cases, based on current findings,” the report said.

New Brunswick Environmental or Food Risk Factors Are Not Related To Neurological Disorders, Report Finds Dr. Arifur Rahman, a medical officer, said there was no association between behavioral, environmental or food exposure and the neurological disorders experienced by 48 people. 0:53

Public health is still investigating the cluster “to determine if the condition is an unexplained disease, and if so, its potential causes, risk factors, and preventative measures,” the report said. increase.

NB waited months for autopsy results, ministers say

Epidemiological findings conclude that the same month the new study was published on the Canadian Neuropathologists Association website, eight dead members of the cluster did not die of something new and unknown. ..

A summary of a presentation by Ottawa neuropathologist Gerald Janssen at the Association’s annual meeting earlier this month states that eight people died of known illnesses such as cancer, Lewy body dementias, and Alzheimer’s disease. CBC News does not look at the entire study.

“No evidence of prion disease or new pathology was found in these eight patients,” the summary said.

“We suggest that these eight patients represent a group of misclassified clinical diagnoses.”

No evidence of new or unknown disease in autopsy results of members of disease cluster According to the study, eight patients who died had known illnesses such as cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. 1:46

Shepherd, who acknowledged Janssen’s discovery at a press conference on Wednesday, told reporters that public health began seeking autopsy status reports in February.

She said the results of the autopsy were presented to the state by Janssen at the end of August.

But the minister said authorities did not receive a copy until September 24.

Shepherd wrote to Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos on Wednesday, expressing concern about the delay.

“We faced challenges in conducting the investigation,” Shepherd wrote in a letter. It was shared with CBC News by the State Department of Health.

“In particular, there is a lack of timely access to the information held by the CJD Surveillance System (CJDSS) for patients in New Brunswick, and CJDSS’s excessive clinical validity of the information received from individual physicians. I was also concerned about dependence. “

The Public Health Agency of Canada did not respond to an interview request for Shepherd’s comments on Wednesday.

Results of a second review expected in early 2022

The report, released Wednesday, is primarily composed of neurologists and is separate from the second investigation by a government-established oversight committee in June, which also investigates the cluster. According to Shepherd, the committee will submit a report in early 2022.

Dr. Natalie Banville, Co-Chair and Vice-President of the Commission, said: Medical issues Vitalité Health Network.

For Steve Ellis, whose father Roger Ellis was said to be part of the cluster, that means waiting longer to find out the cause of the debilitating symptoms of his 64-year-old father.

He said he hopes to hear more on Wednesday about what the Observatory is doing.

“I felt like a slap when I heard that the review wouldn’t end until early 2022,” Ellis said in an interview with CBC News.

Jill Beatty is also eagerly awaiting the results of that second review. Her father, Laurie Beatty, died of a neurological disorder in 2019.

Initially, doctors thought he had the rare and deadly brain disease Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD). However, autopsy results returned negative for CJD, and Beatty’s family was later told he was part of the cluster.

After Wednesday’s news, Beatty said her confidence in Marello and her father’s medical team, who had extensively tested him, was unwavering.

Dr. Alier Marrero, depicted here at the Mind Clinic at Moncton Hospital, supports his theory of a population of patients with atypical neurological disorders. (Holizon Health Network)

“We had to go through the process of exclusion,” she told Radio Canada.

“We knew exactly what he didn’t have, but for what he had, for me, and for my family, it’s still in the air. That’s the second factor. Is so important. “

There is no evidence that a particular food is related

Wednesday’s report included an analysis of interviews provided by 34 people in the cluster, and in some cases their families. Most patients (22) were in Zone 1 (Moncton area) when they first became ill. Eight more in Zone 6 (Bassert and Acadian Peninsula), two in Zone 2 (St. John), one in Zone 7 (Miramichi), and one in what is called the “Other Zone”. I was there. “”

Almost all people studied in the cluster reported eating lobster, and many (26) ate shrimp, shrimp, scallops (26), mussels (18) or clams (17).

About half of the people surveyed reported eating elk meat caught or hunted in New Brunswick.

However, the report concludes that these factors are probably not important.

“These are typical of the region and can be strongly influenced by maritime cultural practices and referral neurologist water bodies,” the report said.

“There is no evidence from this report that certain foods such as red shrimp, wild berries, and mousses are associated with the development of neurological symptoms. More cases have been identified in and around the state. Because. “

The report also found that 12 out of 34 had “family members or close contact with similar symptoms,” but it is not clear what their importance is.

“These observations have not been verified by the monitoring committee through clinical records and test information,” the report said.

Some were exposed to the environment

Eight of the 34 people surveyed from the cluster reported that “they may have been exposed to harmful blue-green algae.”

Twenty-five of the 34 “reported industrial exposure at work or in the living environment.”

Twelve reported that they were “indirectly exposed to pesticides and herbicides in the environment, such as living near commercial farms.”

In the two years before getting sick, more than half said they spent time “gardening or working on their home soil in their community’s gardens, nurseries, or farms,” ​​and two were directly exposed to pesticides. I reported that. Pesticides were loaded, handled, or sprayed during the two years prior to the onset of symptoms. ”

“Each case involved in this cluster has undergone a complete clinical and diagnostic review by the monitoring committee, which allows for a more thorough analysis of these potential exposure risks.” Said the report.

Earlier this year, Marello said he suspected that the environment was causing the patient’s symptoms.

Neil Cashman, a neurologist and professor at the University of British Columbia School of Medicine, also told CBC News that he would investigate the possibility of environmental toxins such as blue-green algae as part of the investigation.

Neither Marello nor Cashman are part of a state investigation into a mysterious illness, nor are they part of a committee established by public health. Government committees also do not include environmental experts.