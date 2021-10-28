Studies have found that COVID vaccines may be safe even after an allergic reaction





new study From Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigam suggests that even if you have an allergic reaction to the first dose of mRNA COVID vaccine, it may be safe to take a second dose. Immediate allergic reactions to vaccines are rare, but if they do occur, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation That means the person should not get a second dose of the vaccine. However, according to a survey published at JAMA Network Open on Tuesday, guidance may need to be updated. Kim Blumental, an allergist and research author at Massachusetts General Hospital, said: Blumenthal and her colleagues examined data from approximately 53,000 healthcare workers in Mass General Brigham vaccinated with mRNA, and 474 in the group reported a history of high-risk allergies. She said there were two important discoveries. First, people with a history of high-risk allergic reactions were twice as likely to have an allergic reaction to the mRNA vaccine, with hives and swelling being the most common reactions. However, their second finding is that these people can safely complete the two-dose course required for the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines without causing a serious reaction to the second dose. It was done. Blumenthal said this is particularly important information as boosters are recommended by some people and mRNA technology is likely to be used in future vaccines. “This is all very amazing,” Blumenthal said. “In most cases, our drug reaction is not what we try again, so it goes against everything we are taught in allergies.” The results of this study are the same as the previous results. study As a result, about 20% of people who had an allergic reaction to the first mRNA dose reported a mild response to the second dose, but “all patients who received the second dose , The future when a series of vaccinations is safely completed and the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is shown. “ Last week, the Canadian Vaccine Advisory Board recommendation For allergic reactions, after consulting with a doctor, people who respond to the first dose of the mRNA vaccine are said to be able to receive a second dose.

