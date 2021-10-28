Amy Klobuchar’s Breast Cancer Fight Stimulates Preventive Care Bill

Washington-When Senator Amy Klobuchar received news of breast cancer in February, she joined a small group of women in Congress with the disease, as well as being one of the thousands of people in the United States diagnosed each year. became.

Klobuchar, Minnesota, said it was a “shock” to be diagnosed with breast cancer in February. Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz described her diagnosis in 2007 as “catastrophic.”

At the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, both lawmakers are fighting in the Capitol hall for better preventive care and more advocacy for survivors.

Klobuchar announced Thursday that it would introduce a preventive care awareness law. This is a law that we started working on after being diagnosed earlier this year. She told USA TODAY.

The law aims to help people get the appointments they need to detect cancer early by facilitating preventive medical screening, routine examinations, and physical examinations.

“The number is much larger than people think,” Klobuchar said. “Now I’m one of them, and I never thought it would happen.”

Klobuchar, 61, revealed in September that she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and that doctors diagnosed her as stage 1A cancer after a spring biopsy. The diagnosis was made after a regular mammogram she delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After other tests, she was successfully treated at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and underwent breast mass removal to remove the tumor in her right breast. In May she started radiation therapy.

Senator Revelation puts a national spotlight on the disease that the American Cancer Society says brings more than 200,000 diagnoses each year in the United States According to the Centers for Disease Control and PreventionBreast cancer is the second most common cancer among women after skin cancer.

Wasserman Schultz, 55, kept his diagnosis private for over a year after learning that he had breast cancer nearly 14 years ago. She did so to protect her three young children at the time.

She underwent double mastectomy and continued to work as a member of parliament while she was being treated, scheduling surgery during the weeks she was absent from home.

Klobuchar said many Americans missed a doctor’s appointment late last year due to a coronavirus pandemic and delayed appointments for fear of being infected with COVID-19 in hospitals and clinics.Klobuchar has postponed his cancer screening for about a year.

“We know there are a lot of people [who have had] Undetected breast cancer and other types of cancer, “said Klobuchar.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, cancer screening was not considered an “essential” medical service. Instead, it was categorized as a “selective” procedure, with patients and healthcare professionals lowering their priorities.

“The sooner you know these things, the more you stop playing games in your head and finish the screening, the better you will feel and certainly your health,” Klobuchar said.

It was her personal experience that inspired her to draft the bill to develop recommendations for addressing access to preventive care in COVID-19 and future public health emergencies. Established Task Force.

Instructed the Secretary of Health and Welfare to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Surgeon Director, and the managers of the Medicare & Center to create a public health education campaign aimed at informing people about access to preventive services. To do. Medicaid service.

In addition, we will grant grants to state, territory, local and tribal organizations to increase the use of preventive health services and reduce inequality.

Wasserman Schultz agreed that prevention is important for fighting the disease while scientists are looking for a cure.

In a sit-in interview on Wednesday, she told USA TODAY, “We need to make sure we’re focused on prevention,” surrounded by pink breast cancer awareness memorabilia in her office. Funding precautions can reduce mortality, she said.

Prophylactic care for breast cancer includes regular mammogram scheduling and physical examination. Klobuchar said an important part of the education campaign was to let the public know that most of these services are free.

Wasserman Schultz also emphasized the need to educate people on how to perform self-breast examinations.

After the first mammogram that came back clean, she said, “I noticed more about paying attention to my breast health, so I was doing a self-examination in the shower and found a lump: I Something different from what you usually feel. “”

Cancer survival varies from cancer to cancer, but in general, the later the cancer is diagnosed, the more difficult it is to treat.

The National Cancer Institute, a government agency that conducts cancer research, Published academic papers In early September 2020, he said, “We have conservatively estimated 10,000 over-deaths over the next decade from under-diagnosed and under-treated breast and colorectal cancers during COVID-19.” ..

..

The Klobuchar bill, which has not yet been introduced in the House of Representatives, has already gained bipartisan support in the Senate.

Republican Senator Susan Collins in Maine, Mike Round and John Thune in South Dakota have joined Crobshire and Democratic Senators Tammy Baldwin in Wisconsin and Jacky Rosen in Nevada to co-sponsor the bill.

Rounds’ wife Jean Fought breast cancer.

“My family is directly aware of the importance of preventive medicine as my wife Jean has been fighting cancer since 2019,” Rounds said in a statement. up can turn into early detection that saves the lives of horrific illnesses.

Klobuchar and Wasserman Schultz have previously collaborated on similar breast cancer legislation and awareness to lead the responsibility for re-approval of the Breast Health Education and Awareness-Required Learning Youth Act, or EARLY Act, which was reapproved last year. It is useful. This was done as part of larger government spending and the COVID-19 Relief Act.

The law, created by Wasserman Schultz in 2010, created an outreach program managed by the CDC to highlight the illnesses of young women and women who may be at high risk for their ethnicity. bottom.

Wasserman Schultz saidDue to her Ashkenazi Jewish heritage, she was much more likely to have a BRCA mutation. Because of this gene, she was also likely to have ovarian cancer. She had her ovaries removed during treatment for breast cancer.

“Making sure young women know their risks was an important part of the law,” she said.

What happens after diagnosis and combat? Nearly 14 years after Wasserman Schultz’s diagnosis and treatment, she emphasizes that “The Survivor’s Journey is for your lifetime, and there are so many pitfalls and waterfalls that you can stumble upon.” Did.

sheShe will announce a House bill this year to USA TODAY, focusing on helping survivors navigate doctors’ visits and “helping people navigate their post-cancer experiences.” He said he was planning.

For Klobuchar, her diagnosis spotlighted this issue.

“When it happens to you personally, it’s a whole new ball game.”

Contributions: Matthew Brown, Gabriela Miranda, Jasper Colt USA TODAY; Jim Rossica of Tallahassee Democrat.Draws The Arizona Republic’s Fabake and Mina Benkataramanan