World Psoriasis Day: In addition to the skin, psoriasis can affect the heart, liver and other organs | Health

World Psoriasis Day 2021: psoriasis Is a skin disease that causes red, itchy, scaly spots on the knees, elbows, trunk, and scalp, but its effects can affect not only the skin, but other organs of the body. psoriasis It can exacerbate diabetes and cause heart disease, liver problems, and high blood pressure. Due to the stigma associated with the illness and the associated disability, many people are at risk of developing depression while fighting the illness.

“psoriasis It affects 2-3% of the world and the exact incidence in India is unknown, but it should be no different than in other parts of the world. Perhaps about 2% of Indians are affected by psoriasis, “said Dr. Murlidhar Rajagopalan, a dermatologist at Apollo Hospital in Chennai, in a telephone conversation with HT Digital.

Causes of psoriasis

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease that means that the body acts on its own skin for some unknown reason, perhaps for genetic reasons. The skin reacts by producing thickened patches.

“In this disease, the immune system affects the skin. Looking at how psoriasis appears, there may be one or more patches throughout the body. Psoriasis can occur in patients. It can also cause very serious sexual morphology, from head to toe with red skin, “says Dr. Rajagoparan.

There are different types of psoriasis based on the organs affected and the severity of the disease.

“Fortunately, another less common thing is pustular psoriasis. The entire skin is filled with a lake of pus. In fact, this pus was collected as a lake under the skin, not an infection. It is the body’s own immune cells. It is only the severity of the inflammation that causes pustular psoriasis, “says Dr. Rajagoparan.

Myth about psoriasis arrested by Dr. Rajagoparan

Myth 1: Psoriasis is confined to the skin

fact: Psoriasis is not limited to the skin. The same immune system, which causes all the damage to the skin, also affects other organs in the body.

“When treating patients with psoriasis, they often have liver abnormalities, diabetes, high blood pressure, or are prone to heart attacks. This is called a major adverse heart event or stroke. ..

Most people think that the disease is on the outer surface of the skin. When I say most people, it also includes dermatologists and doctors. Without sufficient information, you may think that this is a skin problem and that treatment is not optimal or that you do not receive the maximum treatment your patient needs, “says Dr. Rajagoparan.

Myth 2: Psoriasis can infect others or be passed on to children

fact: “The marriage was disbanded because of psoriasis. Due to these myths and misconceptions about psoriasis, women sometimes cannot find a boy who wants to marry them.

The most common misconception about psoriasis is that it is out of control or infects someone else. The big misconception is that if a girl with psoriasis gets married, her child will also get sick. That is not always true. Only 2% of women have children with psoriasis, which is about the same as the prevalence of the normal population, “said experts.

Myth 3: Treating psoriasis is expensive

fact: Treatment of psoriasis is a long-term treatment and may seem expensive because no cure for psoriasis has been promised. The impact on quality of life is more expensive than getting sick. This is why doctors need to explain the cost-benefit ratio to patients.

“Now you can use a tool called econometrics. We are examining a person’s ability to work. If psoriasis affects the soles of the hands and feet, it affects the joints called psoriatic arthritis. When given, you can’t really work. Joints usually affect small joints-people can’t do fine work. The rate of psoriatic arthritis is almost 30% in many psoriatic patients. As a result, it can limit the patient’s life and affect the spine. When psoriasis affects the spine, it can be very painful because the patient can be oversleeping. Psoriasis is actually The magnitude of what can be done is somehow overlooked, so it is more expensive to leave psoriasis untreated, “says Dr. Rajagoparan.

Can psoriasis be treated?

Although psoriasis cannot be cured, there are promising targeted treatments. These treatments target specific pathways in the immune system that exacerbate the disease.

“Previously, only about 20% of the skin could be removed, but now we have a 100% removal rate, which directly leads to the suppression of immune imbalances. The immune system returns to normal and comorbidity It will be possible to prevent, like a heart problem, “says Dr. Rajagoparan.

“So it’s not like the old days when you had to apply cream, tar from head to toe, and take off all your clothes and stand in the sun,” the doctor adds.

Can a cure for psoriasis be discovered in the future?

“We are currently investigating what biomarkers are. These are tests that can be performed to find out which pathways are more prominent in blood or skin mediators, or in certain patients, and to target them. You can predict the response to a particular drug, safety, toxicity, etc. That’s how the research goes. Four years later, they also worked on genetics that stimulates and malfunctions the immune system, perhaps fixing it. We will get a lasting cure. We are moving slowly. We are moving towards the treatment of psoriasis, “concludes Dr. Rajagoparan.

