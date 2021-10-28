Global warming may limit the spread of dengue, new research discovers





Interestingly, according to Ware-Gilmore, the two drugs, dengue virus and Wolbachia, had no additive effect on mosquito heat resistance. “Mosquitoes infected with both the dengue virus and Wolbachia may be expected to get stuck even faster than mosquitoes infected with only one of the microorganisms, but no additive effect was found,” she said. Said. “But the first indication that viral infections can affect the heat resistance of mosquitoes is to reduce mosquito survival, especially during high fever exposure, and especially immature. At some stage, there are some known interactions between fever and Volbakia, but this is also the first study to show that adult-infected mosquitoes reduced survival during heat stress. Ware-Gilmore pointed out that future climate models show an increasing frequency of extreme temperature events, and short-term exposure to high temperatures threatens the survival of dengue and Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes. “At low temperatures, we know that the dengue virus cannot replicate fast enough to pass through the mosquito’s body, which can reduce the risk of transmission,” she said. Said. “At high temperatures, the virus can replicate faster, but our study found that the corresponding reduction in mosquito heat resistance was transmitted in hotter, more climate-changing areas and potentially humans. It suggests that it may act as a reaction to mosquito survival, which may help reduce the incidence of disease. Similarly, our study shows that Volbakia affects mosquito survival. Given that it gives, it suggests that it may not function as a biological control agent in hotter areas. “ Other authors of this paper at Pennsylvania State University include Hetton Dutra, a postdoctoral fellow in entomology. Matthew Jones, Research Assistant at Hack Institute for Life Sciences. Catriona Shay, Professor of Biology, Professor of Alumni Biological Sciences. The dissertation also includes Carla Sgrò, a professor of biological sciences, and Matthew Hall, a senior lecturer in biological sciences at Monash University. Zhiyong Xi, Professor of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics at Michigan State University. Matthew Thomas, Director and Professor of the Institute for Environmental Sustainability, University of York. The International Networks of Excellence and Pennsylvania State University supported this study.

